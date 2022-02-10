Rihanna praised for donating food and clothes to homeless veterans in Los Angeles

Rihanna is receiving praise for donating food and clothes to homeless veterans in Los Angeles.

Earlier this week, the 33-year-old artist planned a surprise visit to the West Los Angeles Veterans Affairs campus, where she spent time with the veterans and donated several supplies for them.

Rihanna was accompanied by activist and Checkpoint app founder Sennett Devermont during her visit.

The entrepreneur applauded Rihanna for “your amazing heart, time and energy”.

“Thank you @badgalriri for pulling up with all the love and support and most importantly your ears to listen to Veterans,” Devermont wrote in an Instagram post, where he shared images of himself and Rihanna at the Brentwood campus.

In another video shared by Always For The People foundation, a veteran revealed details of Rihanna’s visit.

“I met Rihanna! The greatest singer on earth. She donated clothes, food and she cares about the veterans,” he said in the video.

“United States Army veterans. US Marine veterans. Air Force veterans. She cares about all the veterans. She cares about us and she showed us. And she’s going to take care of business.”

“Despite all circumstances of how veterans are treated sleeping in tents on asphalt or tiny sheds on land they should call a home, I can say hope and joy was spread to the Veterans,” AFTP captioned the post.

“The authenticity of actually caring and listening was beyond the amazing supplies that @badgalriri donated. Rihanna made that happen when she visited the vets today. Honored to have been witness to this!”

Rihanna’s visit took place shortly after she revealed that she is expecting her first child with rapper A$AP Rocky.

