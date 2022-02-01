Rihanna fans are celebrating after the artist and business mogul revealed she is expecting her first child with rapper A$AP Rocky.

In photos captured by People, Rihanna was spotted out in New York holding hands with Rocky, with her baby bump clearly showing beneath her unbuttoned pink puffer jacket.

The couple, who have been dating since November 2020, comes after A$AP Rocky described Rihanna as the “love of my life”.

Fans of the musician have taken to social media to express their happiness at the news.

One fan said that she looked “gorgeous” while another wrote that they were “so happy” for the couple.

Another fan also joked on Twitter: “Rihanna’s baby will grow up and release an album of their own before she does.”

A user on social media also cracked that “Rihanna is excused from dropping the album since she will likely be birthing the second coming of Jesus Christ.”

Another fan wrote: “Imagine you wake up and say ‘mama’ and then Rihanna walks into the room. Wow that baby WON.”

Author Bolu Babuloa tweeted: “Rihanna always said she wanted kids within this timeframe. I’m very happy for her.”

Singer Victoria Monet also posted her congratulations on social media: “Wow congratulations to Rihanna and A$AP!! The journey is gonna be so beautiful she looks amazing!!”

TV host and journalist Jemele Hill wrote: “Rihanna just wanted to break the Internet real quick.”

Rocky has previously discussed the possibility of becoming a father, saying: “If that’s in my destiny, absolutely. Nah, but like, I think I’d be an incredible, remarkably, overall amazing dad. I would have a very fly child. Very.”

Rihanna has also talked about wanting “three or four children”.