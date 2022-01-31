Rihanna fans are urging the singer to bundle up after she revealed she is pregnant with her and A$AP Rocky’s first child when she bared her baby bump during a New York City snowstorm.

Over the weekend, which saw a winter storm bring more than 10in of snow to parts of the city, the couple shared their pregnancy news when they were photographed during an outing in Harlem, where Rocky grew up. In photos taken of the couple, Rihanna can be seen dressed in a long hot pink puffer coat, which had been unbuttoned to reveal her pregnant stomach.

She paired the look with ripped light-wash low-rise jeans and an oversized jewelled cross necklace that rested on her bare stomach, while the rapper could be seen dressed in leather pants, boots, a sweater, a beanie and an oversized denim jacket as snow flurries drifted around the couple.

While the news that the couple is expecting their first child together was met with joy from fans, many were concerned by the 33-year-old singer’s outfit, which left her stomach exposed to the cold.

“Rihanna looks so good but the picture of her belly in the cold is stressing me out so I need you all to stop posting it,” one person tweeted Monday after the photos of the couple were published.

Another said: “I really am getting old because I saw those Rihanna pics and was thinking: ‘It’s too cold for her to be bearing that bump like that, baby probably in there freezing.’”

“Rihanna was really walking around in the freezing cold with her belly out like that baby cold girl zip up,” someone else tweeted.

While some fans accurately noted that the below-freezing temperature in New York City over the weekend was too cold to have skin exposed for an extended period of time, as you can develop frostbite if the temperature falls below 32F, obstetrician-gynaecologist Dr Sheila Newman told The Independent that the foetus was likely fine, as it is “well-insulated” inside the uterus.

Noting that it may not have been the best decision to go outside exposed in the cold temperatures, Dr Newman said: “It is not dangerous for the foetus, who is well-insulated inside the uterus floating in a sea of amniotic fluid perfectly heated to 98.6F”.

In regards to whether Rihanna could become sick from exposure to the cold temperatures, Healthline notes that it is a myth that the cold can make you sick. However, the outlet does state that, while the cold isn’t the only reason, “there is a connection between being chilled and getting sick: as cold air may contribute to conditions that lead to illness”.

The couple’s subtle pregnancy announcement comes after A$AP Rocky recently revealed during an interview with GQ that he would like to be a father “if that’s in my destiny” and that he thinks he’d be “an incredible, remarkably, overall amazing dad”.

“I would have a very fly child. Very,” he added.