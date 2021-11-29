Rihanna fans are sharing their confusion over the latest Savage X Fenty pyjama set after the singer debuted the pants, which feature a rear cut-out, on Instagram.

On Sunday, the fashion designer uploaded a video of herself modelling the pyjama pants on her Instagram Stories, with the clip showing Rihanna turning to give viewers a glimpse of her uncovered backside in the new Tied Up Tartan Open-Back PJ Pants.

According to the Savage X Fenty website, the pants, which retail for $49.95 but are on sale for $13.98, are a “spin on classic holiday pyjamas” and feature “an open bum to show off what you want, Savage style”.

However, on social media, Rihanna’s fans were left bewildered by the design, with many sharing their less-than-favourable opinions about the pyjama pants.

“I don’t get what Rihanna was trying to do with the pyjama bottoms…” one person tweeted.

Another said: “Rihanna really out here making a** out pyjama chaps???”

“​​Rhi I adore you but wtf,” someone else wrote alongside a screenshot of the pyjama pant listing on the Savage X Fenty website.

While the singer’s latest fashion design wasn’t a hit with everyone, the pyjamas weren’t entirely dismissed, as some people revealed themselves to be supportive of any trend that Rihanna unveils.

“Only Rihanna can make some booty out pyjama pants look sweet,” one fan wrote on Twitter, while another person acknowledged the business mogul’s success in the fashion industry, writing: “Rihanna made a billion-dollar commercial empire turning out stuff like a**less flannel pyjama sets and I gotta say I respect the hell out of it.”

In February, it was reported that the Fenty Beauty founder’s pyjama and lingerie line had reached a $1bn valuation, with CultureBanx reporting that the brand was in a position to be the global lingerie market leader by 2025.

Although the latest pyjama range has been met with mixed reviews, the singer is often praised for the inclusivity of her brand, which uses diverse models and which has previously released a campaign featuring Black breast cancer survivors.

The Independent has contacted Savage X Fenty for comment.