Rihanna fans are celebrating after the artist and business mogul revealed she is expecting her first child with rapper A$AP Rocky.

In photos captured by People, Rihanna was spotted out in New York holding hands with Rocky, with her baby bump clearly showing beneath her unbuttoned pink puffer jacket.

The couple, who have been dating since November 2020, comes after A$AP Rocky described Rihanna as the “love of my life”.

Fans of the musician have taken to social media to express their happiness at the news.

One fan said that she looked “gorgeous” while another wrote that they were “so happy” for the couple.

Another fan also joked on Twitter: “Rihanna’s baby will grow up and release an album of their own before she does.”

A user on social media also cracked that “Rihanna is excused from dropping the album since she will likely be birthing the second coming of Jesus Christ.”

More to follow...