Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Close Read more

Mariah Carey and Rihanna had an intimate interaction during the pop star’s Christmas concert on Tuesday (17 December).

Rihanna attended the gig at the Barclays Center in New York with her friend, Jason Lee, owner of the celebrity gossip website Hollywood Unlocked.

Lee posted a clip of the moment to his Instagram page, where the “All I Want for Christmas Is You” singer appeared to turn back after realising she had missed Rihanna while saying hello to her fans.

“Only she could have Mariah walking back,” Lee says in the video, as the Fenty founder asks: “Should I have her sign my shirt or my tit?”

“I need a signature,” the 36-year-old tells Carey as she arrives at their section. “Who got the Sharpie?”

As Carey asks about where she can get a pair of Rihanna’s sunglasses, she comments: “Are you filming me on my bad side? No!”

Rihanna got Mariah Carey to sign her chest during the Christmas queen’s concert ( Instagram/Jason Lee )

“Sign my tit, because my man made me come get this,” Rihanna says, prompting Carey to ask what she wants her to write.

“Mariah,” the “Diamonds” singer responded, deadpan. “What the f*** you think? Whatever you want. Wow… this is iconic.”

She then grabs the mic and announces to the crowd: “Mariah Carey signed my tit y’all.”

“Oh! Look at that s***,” Rihanna exclaims. “Look at that s*** y’all. I love you.”

Carey made a triumphant return to live shows on Tuesday after being forced to cancel three shows in Pittsburgh, Newark and Belmont when she came down with the flu.

Enjoy unlimited access to 100 million ad-free songs and podcasts with Amazon Music Sign up now for a 4 month free trial (3 months for non-Prime members) Sign up

Enjoy unlimited access to 100 million ad-free songs and podcasts with Amazon Music Sign up now for a 4 month free trial (3 months for non-Prime members) Sign up

By 16 December, however, she was well enough to finish the last show of her two: “Lambs, thank you for making my Christmas time so special,” she posted on Instagram.

“I’ve loved singing with you every night and I can’t wait to see you all tomorrow in Brooklyn for the last show of the tour.”

Last week, Carey was surprised by her 13-year-old twins, Monroe and Moroccan, who presented her with flowers onstage to celebrate her festive classic, “All I Want For Christmas Is You”, hitting No 1 on the Billboard Hot 100 again.

“That was the perfect moment to find out,” Carey told her fans. “Thank you, everybody who helped make that possible. Thank you so much.”

On Friday (20 December), the pop star will also learn whether she has topped the UK charts, as she is currently up against “Last Christmas” by Wham!, “It Can’t Be Christmas” by Tom Grennan and “That’s So True” by Gracie Abrams.