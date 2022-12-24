Sign up to Roisin O’Connor’s free weekly newsletter Now Hear This for the inside track on all things music Get our Now Hear This email for free Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Roisin O’Connor’s email {{ #verifyErrors }}{{ message }}{{ /verifyErrors }}{{ ^verifyErrors }}Something went wrong. Please try again later{{ /verifyErrors }}

The race to be top of the British singles chart at Christmas has been an annual event every December since 1952.

On Friday 23, LadBaby broke a record they were previously tied for with The Beatles, achieving their fifth consecutive Christmas No 1.

The Beatles had been top of the tree since 1967 with a record four Christmas number ones, although that was equalled last year when LadBaby claimed their fourth win in four years with an offering called “Sausage Rolls for Everyone”.

LadBaby have now vaulted to the top with their fifth No 1, “Food Aid”.

The Spice Girls also notched an impressive three consecutive victories in the mid-Nineties, while Sir Cliff Richard also has a hat-trick to his name.

LadBaby, AKA Mark and Roxanne Hoyle, are actually having another crack at it in 2022, with the help of ever popular money-saving guru Martin Lewis, who, rather suprisingly, is joining them for a chairty cover of Band Aid’s “Do They Know It’s Christmas?” intended to raise money for low-income families as the cost of living crisis bites.

The original enjoys the distinction of being the only song to have topped the charts on 25 December on three occasions – and this year could well mark its fourth year at the top.

Queen’s “Bohemian Rhapsody” was number one on the big day in 1975, and again when it was re-released in 1991 as a tribute to the band’s late frontman, Freddie Mercury.

A 2002 win by Girls Aloud, then recently emerged from ITV’s Popstars: The Rivals, was a forewarning of Simon Cowell’s imminent Christmas chart takeover.

The winning acts from his successor series, The X Factor, stormed to the top every year between 2005 and 2008 before the public revolted and a protest campaign led to rap-metallers Rage Against the Machine’s 1992 track “Killing in the Name” beating Joe McElderry in 2009.

Enjoy unlimited access to 70 million ad-free songs and podcasts with Amazon Music Sign up now for a 30-day free trial Sign up

The rebellion was short-lived, however, with X Factor alumni Matt Cardle, Sam Bailey and Ben Haenow all subsequently achieving the number one spot.

The 18 greatest Christmas songs of all time – ranked Show all 18 1 /18 The 18 greatest Christmas songs of all time – ranked The 18 greatest Christmas songs of all time – ranked 18) "Happy Xmas (War is Over)" – John Lennon and Yoko Ono There’s a caveat to the optimistic message of the song’s title. “War is over,” sing a choir of children over festive tambourines, but only, they add, “If you want it.” Having analysed the success of his previous single, “Imagine,” the former Beatle noted, “Now I understand what you have to do: Put your political message across with a little honey.” On this, an anti-Vietnam war protest song wrapped up in sleigh bells, strings and an anthemic melody, he does just that. AP Getty The 18 greatest Christmas songs of all time – ranked 17) "Mary's Boy Child/ Oh My Lord" – Boney M Taking Harry Belafonte’s 1956 hit “Mary’s Boy Child” and singing it in medley with new song “Oh My Lord”, Boney M’s No 1 hit combined Christmas carol-like harmonies with Euro disco, steel drums and a reggae sensibility. It might sound disastrous – but somehow it works. AP The 18 greatest Christmas songs of all time – ranked 16) "2,000 Miles" – The Pretenders “He’s gone/2,000 miles/Is very far,” sings Chrissie Hynde, above a twanging guitar riff in “2,000 Miles”, her serpentine melody stretching each syllable into several. You could easily assume it’s about two separated lovers, but it was actually written for the band’s original guitar player, James Honeyman-Scott, who died of a drug overdose a year earlier at the age of 25. The song is desperately bleak – as is the case with all the best Christmas songs – but with a note of festive hopefulness too. “The children were singing/He’ll be back at Christmas time.” AP Rex The 18 greatest Christmas songs of all time – ranked 15) "Rockin' Around the Christmas Tree" – Brenda Lee Brenda Lee was just 13 years old when she made herself a rockabilly legend thanks to the recording of this party classic. It always reminds me of scenes in The Santa Clause (one of the best ever Christmas films) where the jaunty number was heavily featured, along with seminal holiday movie Home Alone. RO The 18 greatest Christmas songs of all time – ranked 14) "Let it Snow! Let it Snow! Let it Snow!" – Dean Martin Few Christmas songs are as cosy as this one. Dean Martin’s smooth, rich voice is as warming as a good glass of whisky; paired with sweeping, romantic strings and a chirpy flute, “Let it Snow!” conjures up images of stockings hanging up over the chimney, a Christmas tree glinting with baubles, and a frost-tinted window with snow falling outside. RO Getty Images The 18 greatest Christmas songs of all time – ranked 13) "Walking in the Air" – The Snowman / Peter Auty Though Aled Jones tends to get the credit for this haunting masterpiece, it is actually the voice of choirboy Peter Auty that appears in the climactic scene of the wordless 1982 animation The Snowman. He wasn’t credited though, and when his voice broke and Jones’s version reached number five in the UK charts, he was almost written out of history. In truth, though, whichever version you hear, the song’s sweeping grandeur is goosebumps-inducing. AP Channel 4 The 18 greatest Christmas songs of all time – ranked 12) "Peace on Earth/ Little Drummer Boy" – David Bowie/ Bing Crosby Recorded for Bing Crosby’s TV special Merrie Olde Christmas, and framed around a strange scripted exchange of banter between the two, this mash-up only came about because Bowie hated the song, “Little Drummer Boy”, that he had been asked on the show to sing. So songwriters Ian Fraser and Larry Grossman, alongside the show’s scriptwriter, cobbled together “Peace on Earth” to serve as a counterpoint, while Crosby performed the intended song. They recorded the resulting medley after less than an hour of rehearsal, and five weeks later, Crosby died. AP Redferns The 18 greatest Christmas songs of all time – ranked 11) "Santa Baby" – Eartha Kitt “Eartha Kitt is the sexiest woman in the world. You don’t write Christmas songs that are sexy. How are we going to do that?” Poor Phil Springer. Half of the songwriting team behind the super sultry “Santa Baby” was always slightly resentful that his biggest hit was a festive one. Well, I’m grateful for it. Eartha Kitt’s huskily delivered letter to Santa Claus is undoubtedly the sexiest Christmas song of all time, and has been covered by everyone from Lady Gaga and Taylor Swift to Madonna (I don’t talk about Madge’s attempt) and Michael Buble. Yet it’s Kitt’s version you find yourself coming back to. RO The 18 greatest Christmas songs of all time – ranked 10) "The Christmas Song" – Nat King Cole This Mel Torme composition was originally written, according to Torme, with Bob Wells as a mind-over-matter attempt to stay cool during a stifling summer day in 1945. It’s one of Cole’s most enduring hits, and one of the most beloved of all Christmas songs. RO GETTY IMAGES The 18 greatest Christmas songs of all time – ranked 9) "I Believe in Father Christmas" – Greg Lake This Mel Torme composition was originally written, according to Torme, with Bob Wells as a mind-over-matter attempt to stay cool during a stifling summer day in 1945. It’s one of Cole’s most enduring hits, and one of the most beloved of all Christmas songs. RO Reuters The 18 greatest Christmas songs of all time – ranked 8) "It's the Most Wonderful Time of the Year" – Andy Williams Andy Williams’ classic brings to mind the kind of big, brash Christmas’s you see in American films – lots of presents, blazing fireplaces and a huge feast – but also plays heavily on the importance of spending time with your loved ones. It consistently appears in the top 10s of Christmas song rankings, and more than 50 years in, the 1963 staple shows no signs of wearing out. RO AP The 18 greatest Christmas songs of all time – ranked 7) 'Stop the Cavalry" – Jona Lewie It was “just another anti-war song” until Jona Lewie threw a kazoo into the mix. The English singer-songwriter never intended “Stop the Cavalry” to become a Christmas single, but the festive mention in the line “I wish I was at home for Christmas”, along with the addition of a Salvation Army brass band and tubular bell, was enough to convince listeners. The song sold 4m copies upon its release and was only kept off the top slot that Christmas because of John Lennon’s death and consequent position at numbers one and two on the UK singles chart. Lewie told The Guardian in 2015 that he earns more from “Stop the Cavalry” than the rest of his songs put together. RO The 18 greatest Christmas songs of all time – ranked 6) "Driving Home for Christmas" – Chris Rea In 1978, Rea thought it was all over. His record contract was done, and his manager had just told him he was quitting. Rea wanted to get home from London’s Abbey Road studios to Middlesborough, but his record company wouldn’t pay for a ticket. “My wife got in our old Austin Mini, drove all the way down from Middlesbrough to Abbey Road studios to pick me up, and we set off back straight away,” he told The Guardian. “Then it started snowing. We had £220 and I was fiddling with it all the way home. We kept getting stuck in traffic and I’d look across at the other drivers, who all looked so miserable. Jokingly, I started singing: “We’re driving home for Christmas…” RO AFP/Getty The 18 greatest Christmas songs of all time – ranked 5) "Have Yourself a Merry Little Christmas" – Frank Sinatra Sinatra’s version of this classic Christmas song opens on his isolated vocals before gradually introducing the swooning choir and tender strings section. And the lyrics: “Have yourself a merry little Christmas/Make the Yuletide gay / From now on your troubles will be miles away/Here we are as in olden days/Happy golden days of yore/Faithful friends who are dear to us / Gather near to us once more.” RO AP The 18 greatest Christmas songs of all time – ranked 4) "All I Want for Christmas is You" – Mariah Carey One of the best moments on American Idol in 2014 was an exchange between judges Nicki Minaj and Mariah Carey, who famously did not get on during the series. As a contestant/Mariah stan [“stalker fan”] told the star he loved “All I Want for Christmas is You“ and hailed it as the “best modern-day Christmas song”, Minaj threw a little shade by saying: “It sure was, wasn’t it?”, emphasis on the ”was“ very much intended. Carey’s response was immediate and dismissive: “Still is, dahling!” She earns a reported £4000,000 in royalties from the track each year, with its lasting popularity testament to just how good a song it is. Its unyielding Christmas spirit and those diminished (infectious) C minor chords combine for the ultimate experience of festive cheer, with a perfect mix of nostalgia and pop sentimentalism thrown in for good measure. RO AP The 18 greatest Christmas songs of all time – ranked 3) "Last Christmas" – Wham! George Michael wrote, performed, produced and played every single instrument on this song, where the narrator looks back with sadness on a past relationship. As with “Fairytale of New York”, you have an upbeat, cheerful rhythm and chirpy instrumentation, against the melancholy of unrequited love in the lyrics, with the suggestion that it was given away too hastily (“This year, to save me from tears/I’ll give it to someone special”). RO YouTube/WhamVEVO The 18 greatest Christmas songs of all time – ranked 2) "Fairytale of New York" – The Pogues Some of the best songs combine uplifting instrumentation that contrasts with lyrics that can be downright miserable, and such is the case for “Fairytale of New York”. It has none of the sickly sweet sentimentality of Mariah Carey’s “All I Want For Christmas Is You” or Wham!’s “Last Christmas”. “Fairytale of New York” is a drunken hymn for those with broken dreams and abandoned hopes. Its narrator, an Irish immigrant, is thrown into a drunk tank to sleep off his Christmas Eve binge. Hearing an old man sing the Irish ballad “The Rare Old Mountain Dew”, he begins to dream about the past, and so begins the story of two people who fell in love in America, only to see their plans of a bright future dashed. Shane MacGowan’s slurring, bitter delivery of those opening vocals is played out over romanticised piano chords, then to those wonderful, jaunty strings, with Terry Woods’ mandolin part giving the song an additional Irish brogue. RO YouTube/Screengrab The 18 greatest Christmas songs of all time – ranked 1) "Winter Wonderland" – Bing Crosby Richard (Dick) Smith was suffering from tuberculosis, an illness which had plagued him since a child, from his bed in a sanatorium in Philadelphia. Gazing longingly out of his window at the snow, he wrote a poem describing all the things he would do when he was well again. He was inspired by the views of people playing in the park across the street from his family home on Church Street, where he’d lived with his mother, brother and two sisters. His father had died when he was a child. After he was finished, he took the lyrics to his friend Felix Bernard, a professional pianist. A copy of “Winter Wonderland” found its way to Joey Nash, lead singer of the Richard Himber Orchestra, who recorded it in 1934. Guy Lombardo heard Nash’s recording and made a record of his own, which became a hit that December. Smith died in 1935 before “Winter Wonderland” became a Christmas hit again for Ted Weems, and long before Crosby recorded his, and arguably the most famous, version. RO STF/AFP/Getty

Here’s the complete list of every British Christmas number one since records began.

Looking through it, the British public actually betrays unexpectedly good taste, broadly speaking.

Although there are a few novelty record atrocities in there – Benny Hill, Mr Blobby, Bob the Builder, Rolf Harris – such classic artists as Harry Belafonte, Conway Twitty, Tennessee Ernie Ford, Elvis Presley, Tom Jones, Pink Floyd, The Human League, The Pet Shop Boys, Whitney Houston and Michael Jackson all feature.

UK Christmas number ones

1952 “Here in My Heart” – Al Martino

1953 “Answer Me” – Frankie Laine

1954 “Let’s Have Another Party” – Winifred Atwell

1955 “Christmas Alphabet” – Dickie Valentine

1956 “Just Walkin’ in the Rain” – Johnnie Ray

1957 “Mary’s Boy Child” – Harry Belafonte

1958 “It’s Only Make Believe” – Conway Twitty

1959 “What Do You Want to Make Those Eyes At Me For?” – Tennessee Ernie Ford

1960 “I Love You” – Cliff Richard

1961 “Moon River” – Danny Williams

1962 “Return to Sender” – Elvis Presley

1963 “I Want To Hold Your Hand” – The Beatles

1964 “I Feel Fine” – The Beatles

1965 “Day Tripper/We Can Work It Out” – The Beatles

1966 “The Green, Green Grass of Home” – Tom Jones

1967 “Hello Goodbye” – The Beatles

1968 “Lily the Pink” – Scaffold

1969 “Two Little Boys” – Rolf Harris

1970 “I Hear You Knockin’” – Dave Edmunds

1971 “Ernie (The Fastest Milkman in the West)” – Benny Hill

1972 “Long-Haired Lover from Liverpool” – Jimmy Osmond

1973 “Merry Xmas Everyone” – Slade

1974 “Lonely this Christmas” – Mud

1975 “Bohemian Rhapsody” – Queen

1976 “When a Child is Born” – Johnny Mathis

1977 “Mull of Kintyre/Girl’s School” – Wings

1978 “Mary’s Boy Child/Oh My Lord” – Boney M

1979 “Another Brick in the Wall” – Pink Floyd

1980 “There’s No One Quite Like Grandma” – St Winifred’s School Choir

1981 “Don’t You Want Me?” – The Human League

1982 “Save Your Love” – Renee & Renato

1983 “Only You” – The Flying Pickets

1984 “Do They Know It’s Christmas?” – Band Aid

1985 “Merry Christmas Everyone” – Shakin’ Stevens

1986 “Reet Petite” – Jackie Wilson

1987 “Always on My Mind” – The Pet Shop Boys

1988 “Mistletoe and Wine” – Cliff Richard

1989 “Do They Know It’s Christmas?” – Band Aid II

1990 “Saviour’s Day” – Cliff Richard

1991 “Bohemian Rhapsody/These Are the Days of Our Lives” – Queen

1992 “I Will Always Love You” – Whitney Houston

1993 “Mr Blobby” – Mr Blobby

1994 “Stay Another Day” – East 17

1995 “Earth Song” – Michael Jackson

1996 “2 Become 1” – The Spice Girls

1997 “Too Much” – The Spice Girls

1998 “Goodbye” – The Spice Girls

1999 “I Have a Dream/Seasons in the Sun” – Westlife

2000 “Can We Fix it?” – Bob the Builder

2001 “Somethin’ Stupid” – Robbie Williams and Nicole Kidman

2002 “Sound of the Underground” – Girls Aloud

2003 “Mad World” – Gary Jules and Michael Andrews

2004 “Do They Know It’s Christmas?” – Band Aid 20

2005 “That’s My Goal” – Shayne Ward

2006 “A Moment Like This” – Leona Lewis

2007 “When You Believe” – Leon Jackson

2008 “Hallelujah” – Alexandra Burke

2009 “Killing in the Name” – Rage Against the Machine

2010 “When We Collide” – Matt Cardle

2011 “Wherever You Are” – The Military Wives Choir

2012 “He Ain’t Heavy, He’s My Brother” – The Justice Collective

2013 “Skyskraper” – Sam Bailey

2014 “Something I Need” – Ben Haenow

2015 “A Bridge Over You” – The Lewisham & Greenwich NHS Choir

2016 “Rockabye” – Clean Bandit

2017 “Perfect” – Ed Sheeran

2018 “We Built This City” – LadBaby

2019 “I Love Sausage Rolls” – LadBaby

2020 “Don’t Stop Me Eatin’” – LadBaby

2021 “Sausage Rolls For Everyone” – LadBaby

2022: “Food Aid” – LadBaby

Amazingly, many of our favourite seasonal songs never made it to the summit: “I Wish it Could be Christmas Every Day” by Wizzard, “Fairytale of New York” by The Pogues and Kirsty MacColl, “Last Christmas” by Wham! and “All I Want for Christmas is You” by Mariah Carey all missed out.

Those artists can take comfort from their annual royalty cheques, however.