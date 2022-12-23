Sign up to Roisin O’Connor’s free weekly newsletter Now Hear This for the inside track on all things music Get our Now Hear This email for free Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

The recent announcement of LadBaby scoring their No 1 Christmas single for the fifth consecutive year has left people enraged.

Since last week’s release of Mark and Roxanne Hoyle’s latest charity single “Food Aid”, a parody of supergroup Band Aid’s 1984 charity track “Do They Know It’s Christmas?” featuring This Morning’s money expert Martin Lewis, the LadBaby duo’s song has sold 65,000 units.

On Friday (23 December), the British duo was awarded a trophy after their newest song became the fast-selling track of 2022.

And now, not only have they become the act with the most Christmas No 1 songs in the Official Charts’ 70-year history, but this recent victory has made them the first act ever to score the honour for the fifth year running.

They had previously shared the record with The Beatles, who had earned the No 1 spot in 1963, 1964, 1965 and 1967.

Fifty per cent of the song profits will be donated to the food bank charity The Trussell Trust, while the remaining half will go to the Band Aid Trust.

Following LadBaby’s win, people took to Twitter to express their anger.

“Please, dear god HOW is LadBaby Christmas Number 1 AGAIN?! The British public cannot be trusted with anything,” wrote one.

“What the f*** is wrong with people?” questioned a second. “You do realise you can give money directly to charity, right?”

A third found “the idea of some Tory voting millionaires singing ‘Feed the UK’, while not disclosing how much of your money they’re donating to food banks” “f***ing nauseating” adding that LadBaby’s song was “absolutely horrific”.

One was a “bit sick” over “LadBaby being wheeled out every year to normalise food banks instead of calling out the very government they voted for”.

“I’m a big ‘let people enjoy things’ kinda guy but I simply will not allow anyone to enjoy LadBaby,” claimed another.

Someone argued that “the same people who got LadBaby Number 1 definitely voted for Matt Hancock on I’m A Celeb”.

Celebrating their achievement, LadBaby told OfficialCharts.com: “I can’t quite believe it! We’re Number 1! The charity has made it five years in a row. How have we done this again?

“We want to say thank you to everyone who has supported us for the last five years. A massive apology to The Beatles, and to all The Beatles’ fans… I’m sorry! The charity wins. The Trussell Trust gets Christmas No 1 again!”

Just last year, LadBaby criticised comedy rock group The Kunts, for their attempt at landing Christmas No 1 with a song aimed at former Prime Minister Boris Johnson, titled “Boris Johnson Is STILL A F***ing C***”.

LadBaby went on to top the 2021 charts with “Sausage Rolls for Everyone” featuring Ed Sheeran and Elton John. Their first time scoring the Number 1 spot was in 2018 with “We Built This City”, followed by “I Love Sausage Rolls” in 2019 and “Don’t Stop Me Eatin” in 2020.

The Christmas No 1 album this year was Taylor Swift’s Midnights.