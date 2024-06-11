Rihanna says she’s ‘starting over’ work on her next album

Sign up to Roisin O’Connor’s free weekly newsletter Now Hear This for the inside track on all things music Get our Now Hear This email for free Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy policy Thanks for signing up to the

Rihanna has revealed that she’s “starting over” work on her long-awaited ninth album.

The Barbadian pop star, 36, hasn’t released a new record since her acclaimed 2016 record Anti, which produced hits including “Work” and “Love on the Brain”.

Fans have been eagerly awaiting a follow-up ever since, but Rihanna has spent much of the last eight years focused on her make-up and fashion business Fenty Beauty.

Speaking at the launch of Rihanna x Fenty Hair in Los Angeles on Monday night, she said she felt like she is now rediscovering her music career all over again.

“Music, for me, is a new discovery,” she told Entertainment Tonight. “I’m rediscovering things. I have been working on the album for so long that I kinda just put all that stuff aside. Now I’m prepared to go back in the studio. Now, I’m prepared. So I’m going to start...”

Asked if that means she is “starting over” her work on the album, she agreed: “Yeah, starting over, but I don’t want to neglect the songs that I have. I want to actually go back and listen to stuff with new ears, with my new perspective, and then see what applies and what I still am in love with.”

Rihanna at the launch of Rihanna x Fenty Hair Los Angeles on June 10, 2024 ( Getty Images )

In the time since she released Anti, Rihanna has also become the mother to two boys – RZA and Riot – who she shares with partner A$AP Rocky.

While Rihanna is the only female in her family of four, she still expressed that it’s “really cool to be a boy mom”, since her children ultimately inspire her to be the woman she is.

“I get to be as casual and busted as I want to, but it also forces me to embrace the epic things about being a woman, and a female and all my femininity,” she said. “I embrace it so much more now, like I wear pink.”

The “Diamonds” singer also quipped about how her style is different from her sons and husband, continuing: “I go between wearing jerseys and like, ‘I’m wearing a dress today! I’m the only one in this house who can do that right now.’”

Rihanna continued to acknowledge how her boys have had an influence on her, noting that they “highlight” all the things she enjoys about being a woman and mother.

“Because I’m the one that can experience all of that in the house – giving birth to them, carrying them, being a partner with Rocky and running the household and the family. It’s new territory, but it’s empowering,” she added.