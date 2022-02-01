Rihanna’s father Ronald Fenty has revealed that he “jumped for joy” upon learning that his daughter was pregnant.

The singer and beauty mogul confirmed rumours that she is expecting her first child with boyfriend A$AP Rocky on Monday (31 January) with paparazzi photos exposing her growing belly.

Rihanna’s dad spoke out about the addition to the family in a new interview.

“I’m ecstatic,” he told Page Six said, adding: “I’m so happy that I jumped for joy. I’m still so excited.

“Rihanna always said that she wanted children, she loves kids. She always takes care of her cousins’ kids… she’s going to be a good mom.”

Fenty also told the outlet that he found out about the pregnancy the day before the photos were published, before reiterating his excitement: “I’m just over the moon. She’s beautiful inside and out.”

Rihanna, whose full name is Robyn Rihanna Fenty, and A$AP Rocky (aka Rakim Meyers) have been dating since 2020, after years of friendship.

Rihanna and A$AP Rocky are expecting their first child (AFP via Getty Images)

Ronald first met Rocky when she brought him to Barbados for Christmas in 2020, and called him “a very cool guy” before confirming: “I like him.”

In 2019, reports emerged that Rihanna was filing a lawsuit against her father and accusing him of exploiting their surname to promote his entertainment company.

However, in September 2021, further reports claimed that the parties reached an out-of-court settlement in an effort to avoid a public dispute.