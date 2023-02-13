Sign up to Roisin O’Connor’s free weekly newsletter Now Hear This for the inside track on all things music Get our Now Hear This email for free Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Roisin O’Connor’s email {{ #verifyErrors }} {{ message }} {{ /verifyErrors }} {{ ^verifyErrors }} Something went wrong. Please try again later {{ /verifyErrors }}

The set list for Rihanna’s stunning halftime show at the 2023 Super Bowl on Sunday (12 February) included the Grammy winner’s greatest hits.

After her first live performance in over five years, the singer’s fans stormed Twitter to congratulate Rihanna on an epic comeback – and gather around the water cooler to discuss whether she had confirmed her second pregnancy at the biggest night in American football.

A representative for the singer confirmed she is expecting her second child with boyfriend and rapper A$AP Rocky, but not before the speculation broke Twitter.

Follow live updates from the show here.

For her performance, Rihanna delivered a mash-up of her greatest hits, including “B**** Better Have My Money”, “We Found Love”, “Rude Boy”, “Work”, and “Umbrella”.

Reacting to the show, one person tweeted: “All Rihanna does is put out bangers. The best”

She also staked claim over Kanye West’s “All of the Lights” and Jay-Z’s “Run This Town”, The Independent’s music critic Mark Beaumont noted in his five-star review of Rihanna’s glitzy performance.

Rap TV shared the full set list on Twitter, after the halftime show concluded.

- “B**** Better Have My Money”

- “Where Have You Been”

- “Only Girl (In The World)”

- “We Found Love”

- “Rude Boy”

- “Work”

- “Wild Thoughts”

- “Pour It Up”

- “All Of The Lights”

- “Run This Town”

- “Umbrella”

- “Diamonds”

Ahead of her performance on Sunday, Rihanna said she prepared many different versions of her halftime show set list.

Read The Independent’s review of her performance here.