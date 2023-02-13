Sign up to Roisin O’Connor’s free weekly newsletter Now Hear This for the inside track on all things music Get our Now Hear This email for free Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Rihanna fans have expressed their delight after the nine-time Grammy winner floored the Super Bowl 57 with a stunning halftime performance.

In September 2022, the National Football League (NFL) confirmed Rihanna would be the headlining act at the biggest football event in America.

In the run-up to her performance, “Where Have You Been” began trending on Twitter, a reference to her 2011 song and the teaser for the first-ever Apple Music Super Bowl LVII Halftime show with Rihanna.

Her 13-minute performance included Rihanna’s greatest hits such as “Rude Boy”, “Only Girl (In The World)”, “Work” and “Umbrella”.

Reacting to the show, one person tweeted: “All Rihanna does is put out bangers. The best”

“Rihanna got hits bro. HITS.” another said.

“We needed Rihanna back in our lives. Hopefully this means a new album is coming soon,” a third speculated.

“Rihanna closing her superbowl performance with ‘Diamonds” is one for the history books,” a fan tweeted.

Several Twitter users expressed their delight that Rihanna kicked off her performance with her 2015 hit “B*** Better Have My Money”, while others wondered why “Pon De Replay” had been left out of the set list.

“Say whatever you want but Rihanna killed that performance,” one person wrote.

Rihanna also appeared to unveil her second pregnancy with boyfriend and rapperA$AP Rocky, who was attended the halftime show.

Her all-red outfit appeared to show off a baby bump, around nine months after she welcomed her first child.

“Ok so everyone just googled “Rihanna pregnant” right,” one person joked on Twitter.

Another said: “How many seconds into the half time show did someone at your Super Bowl party politely ask if Rihanna is pregnant?”

Several celebrities, including Adele, Cher and LeBron James, are in attendance at the State Farm Stadium in Glendale, Arizona.

Ahead of her performance on Sunday, Rihanna said she prepared many different versions of her halftime show set list.

When asked how she was feeling about her halftime show, she told TMZ she was “nervous but excited”.