Ringo Starr forced to cancel tour dates after catching Covid

‘Ringo hopes to resume as soon as possible and is recovering at home,’ a statement said

Megan Graye
Tuesday 04 October 2022 08:58
Comments
Ringo Starr's drum kit

Former Beatles drummer Ringo Starr has been forced to cancel his solo tour dates in North America after catching coronavirus.

Over the weekend, Starr cancelled shows in Michigan and Minnesota, citing illness.

On Monday (3 October), the 82-year-old cancelled five more shows in Canada after testing positive for Covid-19.

"Ringo has Covid and the tour will be on hold while (he) recuperates," a statement said.

“Ringo hopes to resume as soon as possible and is recovering at home. As always, he and the All Starrs send peace and love to their fans, and hope to see them back out on the road soon,” it continued.

The five Canadian shows cancelled included Winnipeg, Manitoba; Saskatoon, Saskatchewan; Lethbridge in Alberta; plus arenas in Abbotsford and Penticton in British Columbia.

The team also informed the public that fans will be kept up to date with news on any further changes to the tour.

Starr’s tour is currently set to resume on 11 October in Seattle and end on the 20 October in Mexico.

To date (4 October) the following shows have been cancelled:

October 2 Prior Lake, MN - Mystic Lake Casino

October 4 Winnipeg, Manitoba - Canada Life Centre

October 5 Saskatoon, Saskatchewan - Sasktel Centre

October 6 Lethbridge, Alberta - Enmax Centre

October 8 Abbotsford, BC - Abbotsford Centre

October 9 Penticton, BC - South Okanagon Events Centre

