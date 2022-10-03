Sign up to Roisin O’Connor’s free weekly newsletter Now Hear This for the inside track on all things music Get our Now Hear This email for free Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Foo Fighters’ guitarist Chris Shiflet has expressed his distaste at “disrespectful” Twitter users trying to allege the cause of the band’s late drummer Taylor Hawkins’ death.

Hawkins, who was 50 years old, died in March while on tour with the American rock band. He was found in a hotel room in Colombia, and the cause of death was ruled as cardiovascular collapse.

Speaking as a guest on a recent episode of The Plug With Justin Jay podcast, Shiflett articulated his frustration with comments online surrounding his late bandmate.

“This one is very different because of the public side of it and there’s so much internet sleuthing that people are doing and especially right after he died,” said Shiflett.

“All these Twitter private investigators… it’s all wrong. They’re wrong about everything and that’s been really strange to watch.”

The guitarist went on to explain that he had some understanding about people’s curiosity, but that many of the allegations and rumours have been “disrespectful”.

“Taylor was this big character and he meant a lot to millions of people all over the world, so on one hand I get that fascination with it, but it’s like so much of what I’ve seen out there is so completely wrong,” he said.

“I mean, there’s people out there saying sh*t like Dave [Grohl] killed Taylor by making him get the COVID vaccine. It’s just sh*t like that. It’s like, ‘Ah f*ck you’re going to turn it into that? F*ck you!’”

He went on to say that he tended to avoid focusing on those comments, although it does anger him: “I try not to pay attention to any of that stuff, because who gives a fuck?...It’s just some yahoo on Twitter, but it does make you angry because that shit is just disrespectful if you ask me.”

In September, fans flocked to London’s Wembley Stadium for Hawkins’ six-hour long tribute concert, which saw Grohl joined by many stars, including Paul McCartney, Liam Gallagher, Mark Ronson and Ted Lasso star Jason Sudeikis.

During the performance, Grohl fans were left in tears as the musician started crying while performing “Times Like These”.

Grohl broke down midway through the song after delivering the lyric: “Do I stay or runaway and leave it all behind?” This left his fans at Wembley, and those watching the live stream at home, feeling just as emotional.