Today marks the conclusion to another chapter in the life and career of one of the most celebrated musicians of our time – Dave Grohl.

At 3am UK time, Grohl will march out in front of tens of thousands of Foo Fighters fans in Los Angeles alongside an army of musical legends to celebrate the life of his late drummer, Taylor Hawkins. This signals yet another crossroads in a life already marked and defined by them. But what’s next for Grohl?

The death of his drummer and best friend has left many questioning where on earth he goes from here: would it cross his mind to stop altogether? Could he pull a Queen and add a touring bandmate to the Foo Fighters? Does he go solo, or even form a ridiculous supergroup with any combination of his marvellously talented friends?

One absolute certainty – and sincere hope – in my mind is that Grohl will never be done with music. For while there were clearly many tender moments and plenty of tears at the first of the two tribute concerts to Hawkins, there was also pure, unfiltered joy etched all over his face for much of the evening, as he masterfully worked his way from instrument to instrument despite the chaos of a line-up change in (quite literally) every other song.

Grohl has experienced this kind of grief before, half a lifetime ago. He has spoken of the loss of his childhood best friend, Jimmy Swanson, in 2008. And when his bandmate Kurt Cobain passed away in 2004, Grohl admitted to “not being able to listen to music” for a time – let alone make it. Eventually, he bounced back from that “dark place” to release his Foo Fighters debut, a self-titled album in which he played every instrument.

Hawkins and Grohl were clearly the very best of friends, frequently describing each other as “brothers”. Grohl even wrote in his book: “I am not afraid to say that our chance meeting was a kind of love at first sight”.

It is impressive, given so many heartaches, losses and setbacks, that Grohl has been able to produce what he has for his fans. It is for this simple reason that I believe he will continue. His love of music and the desire to share his art is stark. One needs only to look at his reaction to Taylors death: he has put on two monumental gigs in iconic stadiums in just over six months in order to celebrate and share his grief with the world.

The Wembley show should prove to any doubters that Grohl can do pretty much whatever he wants, with whoever he wants, playing whatever instrument tickles his fancy. Given his versatility, drive and the respect he commands from the industry, nothing is out of the question. Could he go down the solo route? Maybe, but it just doesn’t seem very Dave Grohl. He seems to love the band life; touring with pals and sharing those experiences together – who wouldn’t want that? Time will tell.

Whatever comes next, we shouldn’t underestimate Grohl in any capacity – this man is rock ‘n’ roll. Nothing is off the table. He reinvented himself in a wholly unpredictable way after Nirvana, when most had consigned him to the history books. Could he do it again? I wouldn’t bet against it. Whatever his next steps in music are, his fans will be behind him. He could be playing a banjo and singing Disney songs out of tune – I’d still fork out to go and see it.

For now, fans like me will have to content ourselves with what we saw at Wembley – and what we will see at the Kia Forum tonight: Dave Grohl and the Foos playing their favourite songs with a host of superstar musicians. It has already been proven that such big events can be organised in just a few months, so we can only hope that something like this might become a little more regular.