Sign up to Roisin O’Connor’s free weekly newsletter Now Hear This for the inside track on all things music Get our Now Hear This email for free Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Roisin O’Connor’s email {{ #verifyErrors }} {{ message }} {{ /verifyErrors }} {{ ^verifyErrors }} Something went wrong. Please try again later {{ /verifyErrors }}

Rita Ora has released a new single featuring Fatboy Slim, ahead of the release of her third album later this year.

The pop star announced that her third album, You & I, will be released in July.

Ora’s new single “Praising You”, which pays homage to the 25th anniversary of Slim’s Grammy-nominated “Praise You”, is an EDM track about the entrancing nature of love.

“I’m incredibly honoured that we get to breathe new life into the song and re-introduce it to a whole new generation,” said Ora, who collaborated on the track with “Praise You” artist and producer Fatboy Slim (also known as Norman Cook).

“I think this record means something different for everyone, but from my perspective, it’s about praising your loved ones and really celebrating those relationships,” she explained.

The singer-songwriter, who has racked up over 10 billion streams, also shared a music video to accompany the track. Its credits include Ora’s husband, the Academy Award-winning filmmaker Taika Waititi as director.

Meanwhile, her impending summer album is set to be her most confessional project yet. With every track co-written by the internationally acclaimed artist, You & I was composed to reflect the different chapters of her and Waititi’s relationship.

Ora joined forces with executive producer Oak Felder, who has worked with the likes of Ariana Grande, Nicki Minaj and Usher, to curate the selection.

Rita Ora (Getty Images for Spotify)

The upcoming album follows two previous releases: “Bang”, a 2021 collaboration EP with Grammy-winning DJ and producer Imanbek, and Ora’s second album “Phoenix”, which produced four platinum singles in 2018.

BBC announced Rita Ora as a guest performer in the 2023 Eurovision semi-finals, due to take place in Liverpool next month.

“Praising You” is out now and available to stream on all major services. You & I will be released on 14 July.