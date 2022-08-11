Rita Ora keeps quiet on rumours of ‘intimate’ Taika Waititi wedding with latest music update
‘I’ve literally been indoors every day in the studio, because that’s where I live now’
Rita Ora continues to maintain silence over her rumoured wedding to filmmaker Taika Waititi, as the singer teased new music late Wednesday night (10 August).
Speculation that Ora, 31, and Waititi, 46, had tied the knot began on Monday (8 August) after the British-born singer posted a photograph of herself wearing a wedding band on Instagram on Sunday (7 August).
The director was also photographed wearing a ring by Ora’s sister, Elena. The photograph was briefly posted to Elena’s Instagram account before it was taken down.
While a source close to the couple allegedly confirmed their wedding to E! News, multiple unconfirmed reports indicate Ora and Waititi had a “really intimate” wedding in London over the weekend.
Without addressing the “secret” wedding to the Thor: Love and Thunder director, Ora posted a series of Instagram Stories, telling fans she was “proud” to have written a new record.
The stories began with a video of Ora singing a few bars of what appears to be a new song, before she tells her followers she had “just left studio”.
Ora also posted pictures from the studio, including one of her working out with American singer-songwriter Madison Emiko Love.
“Also, another thing that I think is so interesting is that it’s August, and it’s the summer holiday, and I’ve literally been indoors every day in the studio, because that’s where I live now,” Ora told her followers in the video.
She added: “I feel like I don’t do this enough, sit and talk to you guys, and no one has the attention span to actually listen to what I’m saying.
“But I’m so proud of myself, for focussing and writing a record, that is just going to be... I don’t know, I guess you guys can tell me when you hear it,” she teased her forthcoming music.
Ora’s final Instagram Story was a video of her dancing to Beyoncé’s “Alien Superstar” from the recently released Renaissance.
Representatives for Ora and Waititi have not responded to The Independent’s request for comment over their wedding.
