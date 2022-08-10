Taika Waititi and Rita Ora are reportedly married
The pair are rumoured to have tied the knot at an ‘intimate ceremony’ in London
Rita Ora and Taika Waititi are reportedly married.
Speculation that Ora, 31, and Waititi, 46, had tied the knot began on Monday (8 August) after the British-born singer posted a photograph of herself wearing a wedding band on Instagram on Sunday (7 August).
The New Zealand director was also photographed wearing a ring by Ora’s sister Elena. The photograph was briefly posted to Elena’s Instagram account before it was taken down.
Ora herself later shared the same picture, but further added to the suspicions by covering Waititi’s hand with her caption.
Now, a source allegedly close to the couple has confirmed to E! News that Ora and Waititi are married.
Unconfirmed reports in other publications indicate Waititi and Ora, who began dating in March last year, were married at “a really intimate ceremony” in London over the weekend.
The Sun also reported that the “Body On Me” hitmaker has changed her surname to Waititi-Ora following the nuptials.
Representatives for the stars did not respond to The Independent’s request for comment at the time of writing.
Ora and Waititi made their first public appearance as a couple when they attended the premiere of RuPaul’s Drag Race Down Under in April 2021.
The following month, the writer-director was pictured sharing an intimate moment with Ora and actor Tessa Thompson, reportedly on the morning after a party at Waititi’s Sydney home, in May last year.
The picture went viral and it was claimed that Marvel bosses reprimanded Waititi over it for “not exactly [being] the image they’re looking to project in relation to one of their biggest franchises”.
Waititi was directing the recently releasedThor: Love and Thunder, starring Chris Hemsworth, Natalie Portman and Thompson, at the time.
However, responding to the photograph in an interview last year, Waititi said he felt the situation was blown out of proportion.
“‘Is that a big deal?’ No, not really,” he said. “I was doing nothing wrong. It’s fine.”
