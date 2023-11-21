Robbie Williams fan dies after falling down six rows of seats at Sydney concert

Sign up to Roisin O’Connor’s free weekly newsletter Now Hear This for the inside track on all things music Get our Now Hear This email for free Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Roisin O’Connor’s email {{ #verifyErrors }} {{ message }} {{ /verifyErrors }} {{ ^verifyErrors }} Something went wrong. Please try again later {{ /verifyErrors }}

A woman in her 70s died after falling down six rows of seats during a Robbie Williams concert last week.

The woman, who has not been named, suffered serious head injuries after falling during the British singer's concert at the Allianz Stadium in Moore Park, Sydney, on 16 November.

Paramedics were called just after 10pm and the woman was rushed to the St Vincent’s Hospital in a "critical condition", the New South Wales ambulance service said in a statement.

Staff at the venue, as well as a bystander, looked after her until emergency services arrived. "We treated her on scene to injuries to her face and head," the ambulance service added.

The woman was placed in an induced coma but died on Tuesday, the hospital announced.

She was reportedly climbing over chairs before slipping and falling six rows of seats at the end of the show when thousands of fans made their way out of the stadium.

"Rather than using stairs, the woman attempted to step over seating rows. She lost her footing and fell," a stadium spokesperson told the Sydney Morning Herald.

"This is a terribly sad incident and our thoughts and wishes are with the patron and their family during this time."

Williams is yet to comment on the incident, which took place on the first day of his XXV Australian Tour.

However, the next day he took to social media to thank nearly 40,000 Australian fans who were present at the stadium for "an unforgettable evening".

Enjoy unlimited access to 70 million ad-free songs and podcasts with Amazon Music Sign up now for a 30-day free trial Sign up

Enjoy unlimited access to 70 million ad-free songs and podcasts with Amazon Music Sign up now for a 30-day free trial Sign up

He is touring Australia for the first time since 2018, which comes after he released a Netflix documentary, Robbie Williams, which charts his rise to fame as the youngest member of 90s pop band Take That, then as a solo star.

This was the third concert-related death in a week after two people died around singer Taylor Swift's Eras show in Brazil.

Swift said she was "overwhelmed by grief" after a 23-year-old fan named Ana Clara Benevides died before her concert in Rio de Janeiro. Benevides fainted before being revived at the Estádio Olímpico Nilton Santos last Friday.

She was taken to the hospital where she later died of a cardiac arrest, according to the Brazilian daily Folha de S Paulo.

Another fan, identified as 25-year-old Gabriel Milhomem Santos, was stabbed to death just hours after attending the Rio de Janeiro concert.