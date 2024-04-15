Robbie Williams recalls the joke that almost got him ‘cancelled’

Sign up to Roisin O’Connor’s free weekly newsletter Now Hear This for the inside track on all things music Get our Now Hear This email for free Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Pop star Robbie Williams has recalled a joke that almost landed him in hot water after a reader objected to it on social media.

The “Rock DJ” singer is known for his cheeky sense of humour, having rose to fame as a teen pop idol with Nineties boyband Take That before embarking on a successful career as a solo artist.

He spoke about his antics in a Guardian interview with comedian Joe Lycett, as he reflected on his own attempts at comedy in a discussion about their mutual love of art.

Responding to Lycett’s question about whether he still has an X/Twitter account, Williams commented: “It would ruin my career. The last time I was on it, I did a tweet that said: ‘I quite fancy getting into shoplifting. Has anyone got any good suggestions for shoplifting?’

“The person who runs Gail’s, the bakery, said: ‘This is awful. This is a pop star who lives in a bubble. How dare he?’

“I saw the backlash, and I was, like: “I don’t think Twitter is for me.” I got my fingers burned.”

Robbie Williams is known for his tongue-in-cheek humour ( REUTERS )

Williams appeared to be referring to criticism he received from the CEO of Gail's Bakery, Luke Johnson, who called his post a “very poor taste joke” in a statement to the Daily Mail in October last year.

“Shop staff are facing a huge increase in crime and violence. A vastly rich ex-pop star mocking a serious social and economic problem shows a celebrity truly lost in showbiz,” Jonhson said.

Williams previously had better success with a joke he made about the Olympics and the weight-loss/diabetes drug Ozempic.

“For some reason I was worried,” he said. “I thought: ‘I must put this out there now, or someone else will either steal it or think I’ve stolen it.’ I wasn’t planning on following it up but I got such nice comments – and that fed my ego. I thought: ‘I’m going to do some more of these. People are pleased with me.’

“As of today, that joke has had 15,746 likes. I don’t do photographs of me on tour any more, really. It’s all the art. Before this, I didn’t really do social media. I’ve always been puzzled by it. I exist in a very Nineties personality, one who doesn’t get it at all.”

Robbie Williams is headlining British Summer Time 2024 ( Getty Images )

Williams was recently the subject of a documentary in which he reflected on his struggles in the spotlight, including substance abuse and depression.

It received warm reviews from critics, with The Independent’s Nick Hilton praising Williams for his candour, writing: “While Robbie Williams is undoubtedly a PR exercise (as, it should be said, most shows of its ilk are) there is enough texture in the patina to make it work.”

The “Angels” singer is scheduled to headline British Summer Time festival in London on Friday 5 July.

His first solo exhibition, Pride and Self-Prejudice, is being held at the Moco Museum in Amsterdam until 8 July.