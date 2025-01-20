Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Rod Stewart celebrated his 80th birthday over the weekend, with friends including Rolling Stones legend Ronnie Wood.

The British rocker’s night out was organised by his wife, Penny Lancaster, with the group attending the Mount Street restaurant in Mayfair, London.

Stewart, who turned 80 on 10 January, was pictured in photos and video footage shared by Wood on Instagram.

The “Do Ya Think I’m Sexy” singer wore a large green “Birthday Bhoy” badge on an elaborate black jacket with gold floral detailing, open-necked white shirt and jewelry.

“Really fun night celebrating Rod’s 80th!” Wood, 77, wrote in the caption.

His wife, Sally, also shared photos to Instagram and revealed that Lancaster had managed to keep the dinner a complete surprise.

“Last night with @sirrodstewart @penny.lancaster @ronniewood celebrating Sir Rod’s 80th birthday ~ the most beautiful night,” she wrote. “Thank you @penny.lancaster for being the best surprise party organiser ever, we love you both.”

Stewart is preparing to perform at this year’s Glastonbury Festival, after he was announced for the Legends Slot on the Pyramid Stage on Sunday 29 June.

The veteran rocker shared the news from his social media in November, writing: “I’m absolutely thrilled to announce that I’ll be playing Glastonbury 2025!

“After all these years, I’m proud and ready and more than able to take the stage again to pleasure and titillate my friends at Glastonbury in June. I’ll see you there!”

The announcement comes after Stewart insisted he has no immediate plans to retire but that he would be scaling back his world tours.

Stewart follows in the foosteps of previous Legends including country-pop queen Shania Twain, Diana Ross, Lionel Richie, Dolly Parton and Paul Simon.

He has a full back catalogue of hits with which to entertain his audience on the Pyramid Stage, including 11 No 1 albums and hits from “Maggie May” and “Sailing” to “Da Ya Think I’m Sexy” and a cover of “The First Cut is the Deepest”.

A source told The Independent this week that The 1975 have also been booked to headline, while Stevie Wonder is rumoured to be completing the lineup.

In February last year, it was reported that Stewart had agreed to sell the rights to his song catalogue to Iconic Artists Group in a deal worth almost $100m (£79m).