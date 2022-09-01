Jump to content
Rod Stewart responds to lookalike pillbox meme: ‘F*** sake’

A wartime pillbox with tufts of yellow bushes growing around its top bore an uncanny resemblance to the rocker

Tom Murray
Friday 02 September 2022 00:28
Rod Stewart criticises Elton John's announcement of retirement

Sir Rod Stewart has responded to a viral meme mocking his signature spiky blonde bouffant.

A photo of a wartime pillbox with tufts of yellow bushes growing around its top recently went viral on Twitter after the popular British meme account, @NoContextBrits, shared it with the caption: “Rod Stewart is looking well.”

Stewart responded to the meme on Wednesday (31 August), retweeting the post and writing “F*** sake” alongside a laughing and crying emoji.

Stewart quickly garnered over 600,000 likes for the self-deprecating post.

The “Do Ya Think I’m Sexy?” singer further showed off his sense of humour during a recent concert where he imitated his friend Sir Elton John.

Stewart donned a pair of sparkly, circular spectacles akin to those John is famous for and flashed his teeth while pretending to play the piano in a highly exaggerated fashion in a video shared on Instagram.

(Rod Stewart/Twitter)

He captioned the post: “Still love you, Elt.”

Rod Stewart continues his longrunning Las Vegas residency this month at Caesars Palace, ahead of Adele’s long-awaited shows at the same venue, which begin in November 2022.

