Rod Stewart responds to lookalike pillbox meme: ‘F*** sake’

Sign up to Roisin O’Connor’s free weekly newsletter Now Hear This for the inside track on all things music Get our Now Hear This email for free Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Roisin O’Connor’s email {{ #verifyErrors }}{{ message }}{{ /verifyErrors }}{{ ^verifyErrors }}Something went wrong. Please try again later{{ /verifyErrors }}

Sir Rod Stewart has responded to a viral meme mocking his signature spiky blonde bouffant.

A photo of a wartime pillbox with tufts of yellow bushes growing around its top recently went viral on Twitter after the popular British meme account, @NoContextBrits, shared it with the caption: “Rod Stewart is looking well.”

Stewart responded to the meme on Wednesday (31 August), retweeting the post and writing “F*** sake” alongside a laughing and crying emoji.

Stewart quickly garnered over 600,000 likes for the self-deprecating post.

The “Do Ya Think I’m Sexy?” singer further showed off his sense of humour during a recent concert where he imitated his friend Sir Elton John.

Stewart donned a pair of sparkly, circular spectacles akin to those John is famous for and flashed his teeth while pretending to play the piano in a highly exaggerated fashion in a video shared on Instagram.

(Rod Stewart/Twitter)

He captioned the post: “Still love you, Elt.”

Rod Stewart continues his longrunning Las Vegas residency this month at Caesars Palace, ahead of Adele’s long-awaited shows at the same venue, which begin in November 2022.