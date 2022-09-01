Rod Stewart responds to lookalike pillbox meme: ‘F*** sake’
A wartime pillbox with tufts of yellow bushes growing around its top bore an uncanny resemblance to the rocker
Sir Rod Stewart has responded to a viral meme mocking his signature spiky blonde bouffant.
A photo of a wartime pillbox with tufts of yellow bushes growing around its top recently went viral on Twitter after the popular British meme account, @NoContextBrits, shared it with the caption: “Rod Stewart is looking well.”
Stewart responded to the meme on Wednesday (31 August), retweeting the post and writing “F*** sake” alongside a laughing and crying emoji.
Stewart quickly garnered over 600,000 likes for the self-deprecating post.
The “Do Ya Think I’m Sexy?” singer further showed off his sense of humour during a recent concert where he imitated his friend Sir Elton John.
Stewart donned a pair of sparkly, circular spectacles akin to those John is famous for and flashed his teeth while pretending to play the piano in a highly exaggerated fashion in a video shared on Instagram.
He captioned the post: “Still love you, Elt.”
Rod Stewart continues his longrunning Las Vegas residency this month at Caesars Palace, ahead of Adele’s long-awaited shows at the same venue, which begin in November 2022.
