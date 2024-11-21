Rod Stewart supported by fans after singer makes major announcement about his future

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Close Read more

Sir Rod Stewart has insisted that he has no immediate plans to retire but won’t be doing anymore large scale world tours, the 79-year-old has revealed.

The beloved musician has made numerous headlines in recent months from denying that his marriage to Penny Lancaster had hit a “stalemate” and that potholes could force him to give up sports cars.

Away from his private life, the “Sailing” singer took to X/Twitter to update fans on his health but said that his large-scale world tours will be coming to an end.

“This will be the end of large scale world tours for me, but I have no desire to retire. I love what I do, and I do what I love,” said Stewart.

‘I’m fit, have a full head of hair, and can run 100 metres in 18 seconds at the jolly age of 79.”

Stewart added: “I’d like to move onto a Great American Songbook, Swing Fever tour the year after next – smaller venues and more intimacy.”

“But then again, I may not…” signing off the statement as “The Ambiguous Sir Rod Stewart”.

The post has been flooded with messages from fans, supporting his decision and sending him their best wishes.

“Honey, do what makes you happy!!! I’m so glad I can listen to your songs anytime I want and thrilled I was finally able to see you in concert,” wrote one fan.

“You do you Rod – you have been entertaining us for decades – you deserve all the best things in life,” another person said.

“Thank you for whatever you’re able to do - and more importantly for everything you’ve shared,” added a third fan.

( Getty Images )

Earlier this year, Stewart agreed to sell the rights to his song catalogue to Iconic Artists Group in a deal worth almost $100m (£79m)

Stewart’s catalogue includes ten number-one albums across six consecutive decades of hit records, including his work with the Faces and the Jeff Beck Group.

In recent years Iconic Artists Group, founded by music industry executive Irving Azoff, has also purchased the back catalogues of artists including the Beach Boys, Cher, David Crosby, Linda Ronstadt and Dean Martin.

“Irving and I are a couple of old-timers and I believe we have a mutual respect and admiration for each other,” Stewart told the Wall Street Journal. “My life’s work is in safe hands with him.”