Sir Rod Stewart makes surprise admission about one of his biggest songs

Rod Stewart joked that he would’ve “asked for his money back” after hearing one of his biggest songs, ‘Maggie May’, for the first time back in the 1970s.

“Isn’t it a wonder I’ve survived some of my f****** terrible career moves? Sometimes I worry about me!”, he told Classic Rock Stories.

Just a couple of weeks ago the rocker surprised a Glasgow pub with an impromptu performance of the hit, after a Celtic game.

The 1971 song reach number one in the charts in five countries.