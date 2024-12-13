The Independent's journalism is supported by our readers. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn commission.
Rolling Loud Miami 2024: Lineup and how to stream for free this weekend
Future, Travis Scott and Playboi Carti are headlining this year’s Rolling Loud festival in Florida
Your support helps us to tell the story
From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging.
At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story.
The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it.Your support makes all the difference.
Rolling Loud, the world’s largest international hip-hop festival, returns to Miami’s Hard Rock Stadium this weekend for three days of music.
Future, Travis Scott and Playboi Carti are set to headline the event on December 13, 14 and 15 respectively.
For fans who aren’t able to attend in person, highlights will be livestreamed each day through a partnership with Amazon Music. Key performances will be available to watch on Amazon Music’s Twitch channel, Rolling Loud’s Twitch channel and on Prime Video.
In a press release, festival founders Matt Zingler and Tariq Cherif said: “We’re excited to be working together with Amazon Music again and bring the 10th anniversary of Rolling Loud Miami to people all over the world.
“Miami is our hometown and flagship festival, so we’re excited to share a decade of Rolling Loud’s legacy and showcase the energy, culture and community that have defined us for the past ten years.”
The lineup for Friday’s livestream features the following artists, with all times in Eastern Time:
Channel 1 on Amazon Music’s Twitch channel:
3:30 p.m. — Maleigh Zen
3:50 p.m. — Chow Lee
4:15 p.m. — Eem Triplin
4:45 p.m. — Bossman Dlow
5:35 p.m. — Lil Tecca
6:35 p.m. — Trippie Redd
7:35 p.m. — Lil Yachty & Concrete Boyz
8:45 p.m. — Yeat & BNYX
10:45 p.m. — Future
Channel 2 on Rolling Loud’s Twitch channel:
3:30 p.m. — Isaiah Falls
4:10 p.m. — Anycia
4:45 p.m. — Curren$y
5:30 p.m. — Hunxho
6:15 p.m. — Young Nudy
7:00 p.m. — JT
7:45 p.m. — Rick Ross
8:30 p.m. — Tyga
The Saturday livestream lineup is yet to be announced, but artists performing that day include Veeze, Lucki, Lil Tijay, Skimask the Slump God, YG Marley, Sexyy Red, Bones, Xavier Wulf & Eddy Baker, Nle Choppa, Don Toliver, Kodak Black and Travis Scott.
Artists performing on Sunday include Maxo Kream, Tiacorine, Lay Bankz, Homixide Gang, BLP Kosher, Shaboozey, Real Boston Richey, Destroy Lonely, Fridayy, Denzel Curry, Sheff G & Sleepy Hallow, BigXthaPlug, Ken Carson, Polo G, Lil Baby, Bryson Tiller and Playboi Carti.
Rolling Loud is known for attracting some of the world’s biggest artists to make guest appearances. In 2023, Justin Bieber made a surprise appearance during Don Toliver’s set at Rolling Loud in California.
The singer joined the artist to perform the track “Private Landing,” just days after canceling his world tour.
Toliver also brought out other surprise guests, including James Blake and Kali Uchis.
Join our commenting forum
Join thought-provoking conversations, follow other Independent readers and see their repliesComments