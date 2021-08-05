The Rolling Stones to tour without Charlie Watts as 80-year-old drummer recovers from procedure

The Rolling Stones will tour without Charlie Watts this autumn as the drummer recovers from a medical procedure.

80-year-old Watts has performed with the group since 1963, but confirmed on Thursday (5 August) that he was taking time for “rest and recuperation” after having an operation.

As a result, he is unlikely to be able to perform with the rock band on their US No Filter tour this autumn.

A spokesperson for the band said: “Charlie has had a procedure which was completely successful, but I gather his doctors this week concluded that he now needs proper rest and recuperation. With rehearsals starting in a couple of weeks it’s very disappointing to say the least, but it’s also fair to say no one saw this coming.

Watts added: “For once my timing has been a little off. I am working hard to get fully fit but I have today accepted on the advice of experts that this will take a while.”

He explained that Steve Jordan would be covering for him as he didn’t want fans “to be disappointed by another postponement or cancellation” after the pandemic.

The nature of Watts’ procedure was not explained, however, the drummer previously underwent radiotherapy in 2004 after being diagnosed with throat cancer.

The Rolling Stones will begin their No Filter tour in St Louis on 26 September.