The Rolling Stones announce 2024 North American Tour following new album release

Sign up to Roisin O’Connor’s free weekly newsletter Now Hear This for the inside track on all things music Get our Now Hear This email for free Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Roisin O’Connor’s email {{ #verifyErrors }} {{ message }} {{ /verifyErrors }} {{ ^verifyErrors }} Something went wrong. Please try again later {{ /verifyErrors }}

The Rolling Stones have announced they will be hitting the road in 2024 in support of their latest album, Hackney Diamonds.

On Tuesday (21 November), the legendary English rock band revealed they would be touring North America.

Starting on 28 April in Houston, Texas, the “Paint It, Black” group will make their way across the US and Canada before concluding in Santa Clara, California on 17 July.

Sponsored by the American non-profit AARP, the tour will stop in 16 major cities, including New Orleans, Las Vegas, Seattle, Atlanta, Philadelphia, Denver, Chicago, Los Angeles and Vancouver, British Columbia.

Concertgoers can expect to experience the Stones’ most popular hits as well as new tracks from Hackney Diamonds, which The Independent’s Mark Beaumont argued proves “age hasn’t dulled their shine” in his four-star album review.

Their latest record marks the group’s first album of original material since the back-to-basics A Bigger Bang 18 years ago.

Fans can sign up for pre-sale access at this link before 9am PT on Tuesday (28 November). Pre-sale tickets will be available for purchase from Wednesday (29 November) at 12pm local time until Thursday (30 November) 10pm local time. General tickets will go on sale on 1 December.

The Stones last performed across the US in 2021 for their No Filter tour, marking the first time the band had toured without drummer Charlie Watts since 1963. Watts, the self-effacing and unshakeable Rolling Stones drummer who helped anchor one of rock’s greatest rhythm sections, died in August 2021. He was 80.

In a heartwarming tribute, one of the songs off of the 12-track Hackney Diamonds album features a drum part recorded in 2019 by Watts.

Enjoy unlimited access to 70 million ad-free songs and podcasts with Amazon Music Sign up now for a 30-day free trial Sign up

Enjoy unlimited access to 70 million ad-free songs and podcasts with Amazon Music Sign up now for a 30-day free trial Sign up

“I am emotional about that, but I like the fact that he’s on it, in another way,” Mick Jagger told The Independent last month. “We do have some really great tracks with Charlie on, that we recorded in that period, so who knows, we might put some others out.”

Additional reporting by Associated Press