The Rolling Stones’ upcoming US tour will still go ahead as planned despite the death of drummer, Charlie Watts.

Watts had already been ruled out of performing on the No Filter tour after undergoing an unspecified medical procedure.

Steve Jordan, who has drummed for a number of Keith Richards’s side projects, was announced as Watts’ initial replacement for the tour dates, and that still stands.

The tour’s promoters, Concerts West, confirmed that the band will be fulfilling the dates as planned. A statement read: “The Rolling Stones’ tour dates are moving ahead as planned.”

The tour begins next month in St Louis and is 13 concerts long. It will conclude on 20 November in Austin, Texas.

The No Filter tour initially started in 2017 with a gig in Hamburg, Germany, but the concluding US leg was postponed following the pandemic halted concerts worldwide.

It is not the first time dates were postponed; Mick Jagger had a heart operation in 2019 that resulted in all dates on the North American leg of the tour being delayed.

(Getty Images)

So far, every concert the band has performed on the tour has been a complete sell out, with over two million fans attending.