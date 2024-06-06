Ronan Keating announces abrupt exit from Magic Radio Breakfast show

Sign up to Roisin O’Connor’s free weekly newsletter Now Hear This for the inside track on all things music Get our Now Hear This email for free Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy policy Thanks for signing up to the

Ronan Keating has announced that he is stepping down from his presenting slot on Magic’s Radio Breakfast show after seven years.

The Irish pop singer and presenter, 47, made the surprise revelation on Thursday’s (6 June) programme, admitting it had been “very difficult” to make the decision.

“I wanted our listeners, our Magic Breakfast listeners and our Magic Radio listeners be the first to know,” he said. “That after seven years and so many incredible shows, I’ve decided to stand down from Magic Breakfast at the end of July.

“I have loved every single minute, this has not been an easy decision at all. I came on board as you know [Harriet] for a year, maybe two and I’ve loved the job so much that I’ve stayed here for seven.

“We’ve had an amazing time and we’ve been through some incredibly emotional times with people at home. Those two years that the world changed. It was an honour to be able to be in people’s homes and communicate with them like we did.”

Keating, who rose to fame in the early Nineties as a member of the pop group Boyzone, implied that the decision was prompted in part by his desire to return to music and touring: “Even though I’ve been doing it, trying to do both together has not been easy at times.

“And getting back to being with my family – you know doing school runs and those things that I’ve missed out on. Waking up with my wife in the morning, you know? I know it sounds ridiculous but it’s really important and I’ve missed that.”

Ronan Keating is stepping down from his Magic Radio breakfast show ( Press )

Keating said he would miss the Magic Breakfast show team, producers and co-hosts, including Harriet Scott.

“What I’ve realised is how incredible it is to connect with people,” he said of his time on the show. “The medium of radio is so powerful, more powerful than anything else in this modern age. And it’s been a real honour to broadcast and be considered a radio broadcaster.

“You and I [Harriet], they put us together. Who knew that this could work?! It’s been incredible. I’m going to miss you. It’d been an amazing seven years. You’ve taught me so much Harriet Scott, you’re a radio legend, and it has been an honour to broadcast with you.

“You’ve shown me how to do this and it’s been an honour, and I’m not leaving the Magic Radio family, just Magic Breakfast for me – it’s time for me to go. A massive thank you to everybody for the love you’ve shown me, the love you’ve shown this show for the last seven years. It’d been incredible.”

Ronan Keating and his Magic Radio Breakfast Show co-host Harriet Scott ( Press )

Keating rose to wider international fame after his version of “When You Say Nothing at All” was used in the hit Richard Curtis rom-com Notting Hill, leading to a successful solo career with hits such as “Lovin’ Each Day” and “Life is a Rollercoaster”.

Since then, he has released a string of solo albums and continued to collaborate on occasion with his former Boyzone bandmates for tours, charity appearances and albums.

He has also served as a judge on TV contests including The X Factor, The Voice Australia and The Voice Kids UK.

Keating will present his final breakfast show for Magic at the end of July. Scott will continue to present the show, with further news about the programme to be announced.

“I’m heartbroken that I’ll soon no longer be sharing my mornings with my sidekick, but I’m also absolutely delighted for him to be embarking on his next chapter,” she said. “Ronan is one of a kind and I know we haven’t seen the last of him here at Magic!”