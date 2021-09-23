Ronan Keating’s four-year-old son is admitted to hospital

Ronan Keating has praised his four-year-old son as an “absolute trooper” after he was rushed to hospital.

The singer shared a photo to Instagram of his young son Cooper sitting in a hospital bed playing games on a laptop.

Keating posted the photo accompanied by the caption: “Not the 24hrs I had imagined. But ya never know what life has in store.”

Although the former Boyzone member did not give any details as to why Cooper had been taken to hospital, Keating commended “the little guy” as an “absolute trooper”.

“I’m blown away with his strength and charm,” wrote the singer. “Mum & Dad are a mess worried sick and he takes it in his stride.”

Keating shares Cooper with his wife, the Australian TV personality Storm. The pair married in 2015 after they met onThe X Factor in 2011. The couple also have a daughter, Coco, who was born last year.

The 44-year-old took the opportunity to thank the staff at Chelsea and Westminster hospital, adding that he is “so incredibly grateful”.

“You guys rock,” added the musician.

Friends of Keating were quick to share messages of support.

“Thinking of you mate,” wrote comedian Jason Manford, while Alan Shearer added: “Hope he’s ok.”

“Hope all ok mate,” said former footballer Jamie Redknapp.