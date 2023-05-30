Sign up to Roisin O’Connor’s free weekly newsletter Now Hear This for the inside track on all things music Get our Now Hear This email for free Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Royal Blood frontman Mike Kerr stormed off the stage at Radio 1’s Big Weekend after criticising festival attendees for their apparent lack of enthusiasm.

The Brighton-based rock band appeared on the lineup at this year’s event in Dundee, Scotland, on Saturday 28 May, alongside acts including singer-songwriter Lewis Capaldi, indie duo Wet Leg, and pop singers Niall Horan and Anne-Marie.

As Royal Blood, comprising singer/guitarist Kerr and drummer Ben Thatcher, neared the end of their performance, Kerr began mocking the audience and suggesting they didn’t know who the band were.

“Well, I guess I should introduce ourselves seeing as no one actually knows who we are,” the 32-year-old said. “We’re called Royal Blood and this is rock music. Who likes rock music?

“Nine people, brilliant. This is Ben Thatcher, he plays drums, everybody say hi to Ben, please.”

He later quipped: “We’re having to clap ourselves because that was so pathetic. Well done, Ben.”

Appearing to address the camera-man, Kerr asked: “Will you clap for us? You clap? You’re busy. Can you clap? Yes, even he’s clapping.” Turning to the crowd again, he asked: “What does that say about you?”

At the end of the performance, Kerr then walked off-stage sticking up his middle fingers to the audience.

The band, Kerr in particular, have received criticism on social media after clips of the incident emerged.

“Man, some gigs are tough and you have to win over the crowd, but this is exactly how NOT to react,” the band Lottery Winners tweeted. “Very disappointed with Royal Blood here. No matter what level you get to, you’re never better than the audience.”

“The arrogance is absolutely off the scale,” one person commented on Twitter.

“Royal Blood don’t make music anywhere near good enough to be acting like this,” another said, while one remarked: “Every great band I’ve ever seen has never felt the need to do this. Hateful, especially from such a f***ing mediocre crock of s*** as Royal Blood.”

The Independent has contacted Royal Blood’s representatives for comment.

The band just announced their new album, Back to the Water Below, which is scheduled for release on 8 September. Their previous album, Typhoons, was released in 2021.

They are booked to play Glastonbury Festival 2023, which takes place between 21 and 25 June.