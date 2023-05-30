Selena Gomez ‘yells’ at security guard at Beyoncé’s Renaissance tour

Sign up to Roisin O’Connor’s free weekly newsletter Now Hear This for the inside track on all things music Get our Now Hear This email for free Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Selena Gomez appeared to shout at a security guard while attending Beyoncé’s Renaissance tour in Paris on Friday night (26 May).

In a viral video, the 30-year-old singer can be seen telling off a security guard who was walking beside her.

The reason why Gomez lost her temper has not been revealed so far.

However, some fans suspect the guard was being overzealous when fans were trying to approach Gomez, which caused her to question him.

It is unclear whether the guard was a part of Gomez’s team or if he was working for the venue.

The attendee who recorded the viral video told The Independent that Gomez was “smiling and being very friendly with fans at the event.”

Apart from Gomez, Beyoncé’s Paris show was also attended by Kylie Jenner.

During the show, the “Break My Soul” singer’s daughter Blu Ivy made a surprise appearance by unexpectedly joining her mother on stage for the song “My Power” and later led the troupe of dancers during the song “Black Parade”, performing technical choreography with intricate footwork.

Gomez isn’t the only celebrity to have lashed out at security personnel this month.

Last week, Taylor Swift also interrupted her performance of “Bad Blood” in during her Philadelphia concert to defend a fan who was involved in an incident in the crowd.

“She’s fine,” Swift is first heard shouting in a viral video.

She then continued singing for a few more moments, before pausing again. “She wasn’t doing anything... hey, stop,” Swift added, shouting twice more.

In March, Gomez asked her fans to “be kinder and consider others’ mental health” in her first TikTok post since rumours began circulating about on alleged feud between her and Hailey Bieber.

While the video did not have any caption, Gomez appeared to address the rumours in the comments section and said her “heart has been heavy”.