The Isley Brothers co-founding member, Rudolph Isley, dies aged 84

Sign up to Roisin O’Connor’s free weekly newsletter Now Hear This for the inside track on all things music Get our Now Hear This email for free Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Roisin O’Connor’s email {{ #verifyErrors }} {{ message }} {{ /verifyErrors }} {{ ^verifyErrors }} Something went wrong. Please try again later {{ /verifyErrors }}

Rudolph Isley, co-founding member of the R&B trio, The Isley Brothers, has died, aged 84.

His death on Wednesday (11 October) was confirmed by a publicist of the group. No cause of death was given.

“There are no words to express my feelings and the love I have for my brother,” Ronald Isley said in a statement, according to The Los Angeles Times. “Our family will miss him. But I know he’s in a better place.”

Rudolph was the second eldest of the three-brother vocal harmony group, which included Ronald and O-Kelly. Originally formed in 1954 with their fourth brother Vernon when they were just teenagers, they temporarily disbanded after Vernon was fatally struck by a car at age 13.

They officially re-grouped in 1957 during the beginning years of rock n’ roll, and they spent their career navigating shifting musical forms, all while building a successful repertoire.

Rudolph was mainly a backup vocalist for the group. He ended up retiring from The Isley Brothers in the late 1980s, although he played a pivotal role in their first 30 years, during which they were one of the biggest acts in R&B.

Best known for their hits, including “Shout” and “Twist and Shout”, which were released in the late 1950s and early 1960s, respectively, as well as their 1966 smash song “This Old Heart of Mine (Is Weak for You)”, they have been covered and sampled by the likes of the Beatles, Rod Stewart, Ice Cube, The Notorious BIG and Kendrick Lamar.

(L-R) O'Kelly Isley Jr., Ronald Isley and Rudolph Isley (Getty Images)

In 1971, the band welcomed their younger brothers Earnie and Marvin, as well as Rudolph’s brother-in-law, Chris Jasper, to join them.

Following Rudolph’s eventual exit, he became a Christian minister. Although, he often reunited with his brothers throughout the years, including in 1992, when they were inducted into the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame. Little Richard presented them with the honour.

Rudolph was preceded in death by his brothers O’Kelly and Marvin, who died in 1986 and 2010, respectively. He is survived by his brothers Ronald, 82, and Earnie, 71.