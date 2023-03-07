Sign up to Roisin O’Connor’s free weekly newsletter Now Hear This for the inside track on all things music Get our Now Hear This email for free Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Rylan has taken aim at scalpers after tickets for Eurovision 2023 sold out in just over half an hour.

This year, Eurovision is being held in Liverpool. Ukraine, the winners of the 2022 contest, were unable to host due to the ongoing war with Russia.

On Tuesday (7 March), tickets for the event went on sale online, but left many fans empty-handed.

Ticketmaster’s website crashed following the rush to purchase tickets, and tickets have subsequently emerged on resale sites for thousands of pounds.

Writing on Twitter, Rylan – who co-hosted the handover and allocation draw earlier this year, and who has been a commentator for the Eurovision semi-finals since 2018 – condemned those who are reselling tickets at vastly inflated prices.

“To the people selling Eurovision tickets at RIDICULOUS resale prices that arnt [sic] proper fans – p****s,” he wrote, alongside a GIF of a man extending his middle finger.

The former Celebrity Big Brother winner also shared a more optimistic message with Eurovision fans who had missed out on tickets.

“Congrats if you got tickets! If not don’t worry, the Euro Village is gonna be amazing. #Eurovision is gonna take over the whole city. See you soon Liverpool,” he wrote.

Other celebrities, including ex-Pointless star and bestselling author Richard Osman, have reacted after missing out on Eurovision tickets.

Rylan Clark photographed in 2018 (Getty Images)

“Didn’t get Eurovision tickets. My only hope now is to sing the UK entry,” quipped Osman.

Loose Women star India Willoughby, meanwhile, wrote: “I didn’t get Eurovision tickets! Gutted [“sad face” emoji]”

She added: “If anyone has two and decides in the coming month they can’t go, can you give me a shout? Thank you. Devastated!”

Eurovision week begins on Monday 8 May, with semi-finals taking place on Tuesday 9 and Thursday 11 May. The grand final will take place on Saturday 13 May.