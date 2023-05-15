S Club’s Hannah Spearritt drops out of reunion tour after Paul Cattermole’s death

Sign up to Roisin O’Connor’s free weekly newsletter Now Hear This for the inside track on all things music Get our Now Hear This email for free Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

S Club 7’s Hannah Spearritt won’t be joining the pop group on their reunion tour.

On Sunday (14 May), S Club 7 confirmed that their reunion tour will be going ahead following the death of member Paul Cattermole last month. However, Spearritt won’t be joining them.

Cattermole was found at his home in Dorset on 6 April, and was pronounced dead later that day, his family said in a statement.

“It is with great sadness that we announce the unexpected passing of our beloved son and brother Paul Cattermole,” their statement reads.

“Paul, 46, was found yesterday, 6 April 2023 at his home in Dorset and was pronounced dead later that afternoon.”

The cause of death is currently unknown.

The update about S Club 7’s tour was announced in a video posted to the group’s official Instagram page.

“You’ve probably noticed that there’s only five of us here today, and although Hannah will always be part of S Club 7 she won’t be joining us on this tour,” Jon Lee said in the video. “We wish her all the best for the future. However, the five of us are really excited and geared up.

“It’s just really sad, it’s really really hard to process it right now,” added Tina Barrett.

Bradley McIntosh said that everyone was still in “disbelief” about losing Cattermole, adding: “No one could ever replace our Paul, but he lives on inside each and every one of us.

Rachel Stevens added: “He’s always going to be with us. He was such a big part of this tour, so involved in everything that we are planning.

“And we are just going to keep his memory alive and share it with all of you and it’s going to make it even more special.”

In 1999, S Club 7 reached No 1 with their debut single “Bring It All Back”.

The group’s other hits include “S Club Party” and “Don’t Stop Movin’.”

By the time S Club 7 disbanded in 2003, the group had recorded four studio albums, released 11 singles that all entered the top 5 UK charts, and sold more than 10 million albums worldwide.