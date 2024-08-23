Sabrina Carpenter opens up about working with Barry Keoghan amid split rumours

Support truly

Rumours are swirling that Sabrina Carpenter and Barry Keoghan might have called it quits, but the newly anointed pop star has nothing but good things to say about their collaboration on her hit single, “Please Please Please”.

Carpenter released her sixth album, Short’n’Sweet, today (23 August), following the runaway success of songs such as “Espresso” and “Feather”.

For “Please Please Please”, she enlisted her then-boyfriend, Saltburn actor Barry Keoghan, with the Irish star playing a bad boy Carpenter tries to help reform (to no avail).

In a new interview with The Guardian, Carpenter, 25, said working with Keoghan was “one of the best experiences I’ve ever had”.

“I’m very honoured and I got to work with such a great actor,” she said, apparently repeating the comment to mock her own ommission of any relationship details.

In the same chat, Carpenter admitted that she had accepted that scrutiny over her personal life comes with the territory of being an international star.

Sabrina Carpenter with Barry Keoghan in the music video for ‘Please Please Please' ( Island Records )

“It’s not what I signed up for, but I can’t really hep when I was born,” she said, referring to her generation’s fixation with social media.

I want to be honest, I just want to write about what’s happening in my life as a 25-year-old girl. But it comes with the territory and I just have to be like... OK!”

Carpenter’s Island Records labelmate and fellow breakout star, Chappell Roan, has been dealing with similar issues surrounding what she deems to be intrusion into her personal life.

Enjoy unlimited access to 70 million ad-free songs and podcasts with Amazon Music Sign up now for a 30-day free trial Sign up

Earlier this week, the “Good Luck Babe!” singer blasted “entitled” fans as she accused them of stalking and harassing her and her family.

Chappell Roan shared a TikTok hitting out at ‘entitled’ fans ( Chappell Roan on TikTok )

The 26-year-old, who shot to fmae after opening for Olivia Rodrigo on her 2024 Guts world tour, hit out at the behaviour in a rant shared to TikTok on Monday 19 August.

“If you saw a random woman in the street, would you yell at her from the car window?” the artist born Kayleigh Rose Amstutz questioned. “Would you harass her in public? Would you go up to a random lady and say, ‘Can I get a photo with you?’ and she’s like, ‘No, what the f***,’ and then you get mad at this random lady?”

In a follow-up clip, she clarified: “Do not assume this is directed at someone or a specific encounter. This is just my side of the story and my feelings.”

“I don’t care that abuse and harassment, stalking, whatever, is a normal thing to do to people who are famous or a little bit famous,” she said.

“I don’t care that it’s normal. I don’t care that this crazy type of behaviour comes with the job, the career field I’ve chosen. That does not make it OK. That doesn’t make it normal... I don’t want whatever the f*** you think you’re supposed to be entitled to whenever you see a celebrity.”

She concluded: “I’m allowed to say ‘no’ to creepy behaviour, OK?”