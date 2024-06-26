Sabrina Carpenter fans rage as Ticketmaster crashes during tour presale

Sign up to Roisin O’Connor’s free weekly newsletter Now Hear This for the inside track on all things music Get our Now Hear This email for free Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy policy Thanks for signing up to the

Roisin O’Connor’s email {{ #verifyErrors }} {{ message }} {{ /verifyErrors }} {{ ^verifyErrors }} Something went wrong. Please try again later {{ /verifyErrors }}

Sabrina Carpenter fans are lashing out at Ticketmaster after the site crashed during the singer’s presale for her Short n’ Sweet tour.

Last week, the 25-year-old “Espresso” singer announced that presale tickets for her upcoming tour would be going on sale on Tuesday (June 25) at 10am local time, with general tickets going on sale on Thursday (June 28).

However, eager fans who had signed up for the tour presale, have angrily reported that once they were prepared to make their purchases, the ticketing site crashed.

“@Ticketmaster this is absolutely not fair. Got my tickets and your website conveniently broke where I couldn’t put it in any card to buy them,” one person tweeted. “By the time I got back in there were only ridiculously overpriced seats that I could not afford.”

Alongside a screen recording of the broken site, they tagged Carpenter’s company account, @TeamSabrina, asking: “Are you gonna fix this??”

“Gotta love it when the queue gods finally smile down at you for Sabrina Carpenter and let you in immediately, just for Ticketmaster to crash and refuse to let you check out. Then you get thrown to the back of the queue,” a second wrote.

Sabrina Carpenter embarks on her North America tour in September ( Getty Images for Loewe )

Another added: “Hey @Ticketmaster receiving this error every time I tried to buy tickets for a Sabrina Carpenter concert and then got booted out after authenticating my account. Maybe invest all that money you make into a better cyber infrastructure for your customers. Just a thought!”

The Independent has contacted Ticketmaster for comment.

Carpenter’s 29-date run is set to kick off in Columbus, Ohio on Monday, September 23 and will hit cities across the US and Canada including New York, Los Angeles, Nashville, Toronto, Austin and more.

Supporting Carpenter throughout the tour will be Amaarae, Griff and Declan McKenna.

This is far from the first time Ticketmaster has come under fire. Earlier this month, Taylor Swift fans blamed Ticketmaster after they experienced similar site glitches while they were in the online queue to purchase tickets for the popstar’s Eras Tour.

Enjoy unlimited access to 70 million ad-free songs and podcasts with Amazon Music Sign up now for a 30-day free trial Sign up

Enjoy unlimited access to 70 million ad-free songs and podcasts with Amazon Music Sign up now for a 30-day free trial Sign up

In 2022, the ticketing site famously crashed during Swift’s presale for the US leg of her tour.

At the time, the “Anti-Hero” singer said she was furious that her fans “felt like they had to go through several bear attacks” to secure their tickets from Ticketmaster, and that the lack of recourse for the company’s blunder frustrated her.

“It’s really difficult for me to trust an outside entity with these [fan] relationships and loyalties, and excruciating for me to just watch mistakes happen with no recourse,” Swift said.

Last month, the Department of Justice, along with 30 state and district attorneys general, filed a lawsuit against Ticketmaster’s parent company, Live Nation, over claims that the live event promoter has violated antitrust laws.

Live Nation and Ticketmaster merged in 2010, creating a live event promoter monolith that dwarfed all competition.

Ticketmaster controls more than 80 percent of the market for primary ticket sales in the US. It maintains that control by striking deals with the nation’s largest venues, ensuring that any events held are ticketed through their company.