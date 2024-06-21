Sabrina Carpenter announces Short n’ Sweet tour dates: Here’s how to buy tickets

Sign up to Roisin O’Connor’s free weekly newsletter Now Hear This for the inside track on all things music Get our Now Hear This email for free Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy policy Thanks for signing up to the

Sabrina Carpenter has announced the dates for her upcoming Short n’ Sweet tour beginning this September.

The 25-year-old “Espresso” singer shared the news, plus details of how to score presale and general tickets, on social media on Thursday (June 20).

“I can’t wait to be singing with you all soon,” she wrote.

Carpenter will be joined by special guests Ghanaian-American singer Amaarae and British singer-songwriters Griff and Declan McKenna.

Her 29-date Short n’ Sweet tour will be in support of her new Short n’ Swet album, dropping on August 23.

She will embark on her North American tour in Columbus, Ohio, a month after its release on September 23, before stopping in other major cities, including Boston, Massachusetts; Raleigh, North Carolina; Tampa, Florida; and San Diego, California.

Carpenter is scheduled to wrap up the tour on November 15 in Los Angeles, California.

When does pre-sale start?

Fans who are interested in signing up to receive a pre-sale code for early access tickets can sign up on Carpenter’s website. Pre-sale begins on Tuesday, June 25 at 10am local time.

CashApp card holders will be able to exclusively access the pre-sale on Monday, June 24 at 10am local time.

The website notes that signing up for early access does not guarantee tickets.

When do general tickets go on sale?

General tickets will go on sale on Friday, June 28 at 10am local time.

It was recently announced that the “Nonsense” singer would be replacing Tyler the Creator as one of the Outside Land music festival headliners.

Carpenter will perform at the San Francisco festival on Saturday, August 10.

Sabrina Carpenter will embark on her Sweet n’ Short North American tour this September ( AP )

Tyler told fans that he would be dropping out of Outside Land and Lollapalooza on X on Thursday (June 20), writing: “I hate saying this but I have to cancel Lollapalooza and Outside Lands.

Enjoy unlimited access to 70 million ad-free songs and podcasts with Amazon Music Sign up now for a 30-day free trial Sign up

“I made a commitment that I can no longer keep, and that bums me out knowing how excited folks were. That is not sexy at all,” he added. “Please please forgive me or call me names when you see me in person. Love.”

Carpenter’s forthcoming tour follows the release of her latest single “Please Please Please,” from her new album, Short n’ Sweet.

Earlier this month, she released the music video for the song, which featured Saltburn star Barry Keoghan as a gun-slinging criminal.

The two have been romantically linked since December 2023. However, when asked by Rolling Stone in a new interview if Keoghan was her boyfriend, she responded: “How do I skirt around this question?”

Acknowledging that she prefers to keep her relationships private, she still spoke about some of the joys of dating, which she often discusses in her songs.

“The [dating] pool is the pool, and when you meet people that feel authentic and are so brilliant and amazing in every way, that’s what you do,” Carpenter said. “Obviously, I write songs about exactly how I feel, so I guess I can’t be so surprised that people are interested in who and what those songs are about. That’s something that comes with the territory.”