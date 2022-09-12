Sign up to Roisin O’Connor’s free weekly newsletter Now Hear This for the inside track on all things music Get our Now Hear This email for free Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Sam Fender has cancelled the rest of his North American tour dates, in order to “look after” his mental health.

The 28-year-old British artist was scheduled to perform in Portland, Seattle, and Vancouver later this month, in addition to supporting Florence and the Machine during a New York concert at Madison Square Garden and a set at the Las Vegas festival Life Is Beautiful.

However, in a recent announcement made on his social media accounts on Monday (12 September), Fender said he will be taking some “time off the road”.

“It seems completely hypocritical of me to advocate discussion on mental health and write songs about it if I don’t take the time to look after my own mental health,” he began.

“I’ve neglected myself for over a year now and haven’t dealt with things that have deeply affected me. It’s impossible to do this work on myself while on the road, and it’s exhausting feigning happiness and wellness for the sake of business.

“My friends and colleagues have been worried about me for a while and it’s not going to get better unless I take time to do so,” the “Spit of You” singer continued.

“I am eternally overwhelmed by the love and support of our fans and I hate to let you down, but the state of my wellbeing is starting to affect everything I do, including my performances.”

“I refuse to get out there and not give it my all EVERY time, as you all deserve nothing less,” Fender added. “As a result, I’m sadly going to have to take some time off the road.”

He went on to list his cancelled North American dates, while further writing: “I am also especially sorry to everyone who’s been waiting for news on the rescheduled UK record store dates but the decision has been taken to cancel these shows (hopefully we can work something out for those ticket holders, you’ll hear from us soon) so I can come back stronger.”

“Super excited for Australia in late November and everything to come in 2023 – St James’ Park man, f***ing unbelievable,” he concluded: “Me and the boys are burnt out and we need this time. Thank you for always sticking by us.”

The rock singer recently announced his two forthcoming headline dates in Newcastle, calling the gig a “childhood dream come true”.

Fender is currently among the list of artists shortlisted for the Mercury Prize 2022.

