Sam Fender has admitted he finds it “wonderful” telling his former classmates who now ask him to perform at their weddings to “f*** off”.

The 27-year-old, who hails from North Shields, often sings in his music about his working-class background.

In a new interview with The Sunday Times, Fender explained how he had been judged while attending college in the wealthy nearby town of Whitley Bay.

“There was a corner of the common room that they used to call peasants’ corner, and that’s where I used to sit,” he said.

“But they’re all asking us to play their weddings now. And I subsequently tell them all to f*** off. It’s wonderful.”

The “Hypersonic Missiles” singer said that he would stay true to his roots even now that he’s found fame, explaining: “I was left wing since I was 16, mate. I’ve hated the Tories since I was a kid. Nowt’s changed – the only thing that’s different is I’m not skint any more.

“It’s not me trying to strike up a conversation. This is my existence. I can’t write about anything other than what I am.”

Fender recently won the award for Best British Alternative/Rock Act at the 2022 Brits, joking that he’d be celebrating with “a party bus full of sausages and booze”.