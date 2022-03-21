Sam Fender tells his wealthy former classmates to ‘f*** off’ when they ask him to play at their weddings
Singer said he was called a ‘peasant’ for his working class background
Sam Fender has admitted he finds it “wonderful” telling his former classmates who now ask him to perform at their weddings to “f*** off”.
The 27-year-old, who hails from North Shields, often sings in his music about his working-class background.
In a new interview with The Sunday Times, Fender explained how he had been judged while attending college in the wealthy nearby town of Whitley Bay.
“There was a corner of the common room that they used to call peasants’ corner, and that’s where I used to sit,” he said.
“But they’re all asking us to play their weddings now. And I subsequently tell them all to f*** off. It’s wonderful.”
The “Hypersonic Missiles” singer said that he would stay true to his roots even now that he’s found fame, explaining: “I was left wing since I was 16, mate. I’ve hated the Tories since I was a kid. Nowt’s changed – the only thing that’s different is I’m not skint any more.
“It’s not me trying to strike up a conversation. This is my existence. I can’t write about anything other than what I am.”
Fender recently won the award for Best British Alternative/Rock Act at the 2022 Brits, joking that he’d be celebrating with “a party bus full of sausages and booze”.
Register for free to continue reading
Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism
By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists
Already have an account? sign in
By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.
This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.
Join our new commenting forum
Join thought-provoking conversations, follow other Independent readers and see their replies