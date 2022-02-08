Sam Fender has said it is “fantastic” to have been nominated for three Brit Awards.

Speaking to the Press Association on the red carpet, the North Shields artist also commented on being excited to attend the ceremony.

“I love any excuse to come out dressed up like this and have a party. And we got a party bus full of sausages and booze,” he said.

The “Hypersonic Missiles” artist was then asked what he would do if he won. Fender replied: "Drive the bus into the Thames. I think we are going to go out and party."

Fender was also asked how his younger self would react to being nominated and he said: "I think he would be sick and I think he would expect us to be a lot more badass than we are."

Fender is nominated for Album of the Year, Artist of the Year and Best Rock/Alternative Act.

He previously won the Critics’ Choice Award in 2019.

The Brit Awards are taking place at the O2 Arena in London and are being hosted by comedian Mo Gilligan.

Those nominated include Adele, The Weeknd and Dave while the event will see performances from Ed Sheeran, Liam Gallagher and Little Simz.

