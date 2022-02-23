Sam Hunt’s pregnant wife Hannah Lee Fowler has withdrawn her divorce complaint against the country music singer the same day she filed it.

On Tuesday (22 February), it was reported that Fowler had filed for divorce from Hunt after five years of marriage, claiming that the 37-year-old had been “guilty of inappropriate marital conduct” and “adultery”.

She also noted in the papers, which were filed in a Tennessee court on Friday (18 February), that she is pregnant and due to give birth in May this year.

Now, according to court documents obtained by Us Weekly, Fowler withdrew her complaint just a few hours after she completed the filing.

Court documents indicate that Fowler filed her initial complaint at 11:43am on Friday and took it back less than three hours later. Us confirmed that Hunt’s wife filed a Notice of Voluntary Nonsuit, where “nonsuit” implies dismissal in the state of Tennessee.

She classified her decision as “voluntary nonsuited without prejudice”, meaning that Fowler retains the right to file for divorce at a later time.

However, according to state laws, she will not have the opportunity to withdraw a second complaint against the “Body Like A Back Road” singer.

The filing to withdraw her complaint must be signed by a judge before the case is dismissed.

The Independent has reached out to Hunt’s representatives for comment.

According to Fowler’s first filing, accessed by People, the Alabama-born nurse noted that “hopes of reconciliation” between her and Hunt “are exhausted”. She had alleged that Hunt “is guilty of such cruel and inhuman treatment or conduct toward the spouse as renders cohabitation unsafe or improper”.

She had also sought alimony, child support, and primary custody of the child, as well as for each party to be “awarded their respective separate property”.

Country musician Sam Hunt with wife Hannah Lee Fowler (AFP via Getty Images)

Hunt and Fowler tied the knot in 2017, a few months after getting engaged and dating on and off for 10 years.

During an appearance on KISS Country 99.9 Miami radio show TC & Dina B in July 2021, Hunt revealed that he and his wife had spoken about having kids in the near future.

“I hope so. We’ve talked about it for a while, but we’ve really started thinking about it seriously here these past few months,” he had said. “So that’s on the agenda right now and I’m hoping that we’ll have some good news sooner than later.”

A month later, Hunt pleaded guilty to two misdemeanour DUI (Driving Under the Influence) charges, connected to his arrest in Nashville in 2019.

When the arrest was made, Hunt’s reported blood alcohol content level was 0.173, well above the legal limit of 0.08. He was sentenced to 11 months and 29 days in jail, with all time suspended except for 48 hours. Hunt served his two-day sentence at an alternative facility and was required to complete an alcohol safety course.

He later apologised for his actions on social media, writing that he had made a “poor and selfish decision”.