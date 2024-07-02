Donald Glover calls out BET for giving Sam Smith more awards than him

Support truly

Donald Glover has called out the BET Awards for awarding him the same number of accolades as white musician Sam Smith.

The awards show, established in 2001 by the Black Entertainment Television network, took place at the Peacock Theatre in Los Angeles on Sunday (30 June), and celebrates Black entertainers and other minorities in music, film, sports and philanthropy. Will Smith released his new single at the event, while a tribute to OJ Simpson, left the audience speechless.

Glover, also known as Childish Gambino, made the announcement as he took to the stage to present the Album of the Year award to rapper Killer Mike, following the latter’s Grammy arrest earlier this year.

The 40-year-old said he was “really excited” to be present, but admitted he “wanted to get some things off my chest”.

“This isn’t personal but I just feel like I should have more BET awards,” he began.

“I’m serious. It’s the Black Entertainment Television Awards. How much more entertaining do I have to do? Because it’s just the math of the fact.”

He compared his wins to Will Smith and Sam Smith as he said, “It doesn’t really make sense. I have more Grammys than Will Smith, which makes no sense, but I have the same amount of BET awards as Sam Smith.”

Glover has five Grammy awards, while the Fresh Prince actor only has two. However, “Unholy” singer Sam Smith and Glover share the same amount of BET Awards, with one apiece. He won Best Music Video in 2019 for “This is America”, while Smith won the 2015 Award for Best New Artist.

Glover suggested it was unacceptable he have the same number of awards as Sam Smith ( Getty Images )

“Does that make sense to you guys? Me and Sam Smith are neck and neck at the Black Entertainment Television [Awards],” he said, emphasising the word “Black”.

Glover concluded his speech: “If I have to do ‘Baby Boy’ or something, just let me know. I’ll have Jonathan Majors put me in a headlock, shave my head, I’ll do it.”

The Guava Island star also lost out to Denzel Washington for Best Actor at the ceremony.

Smith and Glover at a Vanity Fair and Barneys New York dinner in 2016 ( Getty Images for Vanity Fair )

Fans rushed to his support as one wrote,” This man is royalty. And deserves more respect”.

Later on in the event, Glover joined a host of artists including Keke Palmer, Chloe Bailey, and Teyana Taylor, as they paid tribute to Usher for receiving the BET Lifetime Achievement Award at the ceremony.

Meanwhile, Killer Mike was triumphant following his arrest at the Grammys earlier this year.

“Technically, I was not supposed to be here,” he said as he collected his award. “I was put in handcuffs and I was marched out of this building. But I wanna tell you, look at God because I’m back, baby. I’m back.”