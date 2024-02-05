Killer Mike arrested at Grammy Awards hours after winning three trophies

Sign up to Roisin O’Connor’s free weekly newsletter Now Hear This for the inside track on all things music Get our Now Hear This email for free Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Roisin O’Connor’s email {{ #verifyErrors }} {{ message }} {{ /verifyErrors }} {{ ^verifyErrors }} Something went wrong. Please try again later {{ /verifyErrors }}

Killer Mike was arrested at the Grammy Awards just hours after winning three prizes.

The Atlanta-born rapper, real name Michael Render, won Best Rap Album award for Michael and both Best Rap Performance and Best Rap Song for “Scientists & Engineers”.

However, shortly after, a video posted on social media by The Hollywood Reporter showed Render being led away from the ceremony in handcuffs by police.

While no official explanation was been given as to why Render had been detained at the time, it has since been revealed by the Los Angeles Police Department that the rapper was arrested and booked for “misdemeanor battery” after a physical altercation backstage at the Crypto.com Arena.

A spokesperson for the LAPD said: “On Sunday, 4 February, just after 4pm, a male adult was detained and handcuffed for a physical altercation that occurred at the 700 block of Chick Hearn Court.

“The suspect was placed under arrest and was transported to LAPD Central Division. The suspect has been identified as 48-year-old Michael Render and booked for Misdemeanor Battery 243(A) PC, and is in the process of being released.”

Killer Mike has since tweeted about his wins without reference to the incident, writing on X/Twitter: “Thank God.” and “DREAMS COME TRUE - IT’S A SWEEP!”

Killer Mike with his Grammys Best Rap Album, Best Rap Performance and Best Rap Song (Alberto E. Rodriguez/Getty Images for The Recording Academy)

The Grammy Awards, hosted by Trevor Noah, took place in Los Angeles. Female artists dominated the major categories on a night dubbed ‘Year of the Women’, with Taylor Swift winning Album of the Year for the fourth time, setting a new record.

Song of the Year went to Billie Eilish for “What Was I Made For?”, while Record of the Year was won by Miley Cyrus for “Flowers”.

The ceremony’s live performances were also dominated by women, with legendary singer-songwriter Joni Mitchell drawing an emotional reaction and a standing ovation. Other performers included Dua Lipa and Tracy Chapman, who memorably dueted with Luke Combs on a duet version of her hit “Fast Car”.