Scarface’s son reveals he donated kidney to his father and ‘surgery went well’

Chris Jordan, the son of veteran rapper Scarface, has donated one of his kidney’s to his father after he suffered significant internal damage caused by coronavirus last year.

The artist, whose real name is Brad Terrence Jordan, tested positive for Covid-19 in March 2020 after suffering from symptoms including fever and difficulty breathing.

His illness led to kidney failure, and it was later announced that he would need a kidney transplant.

After publicly seeking out a kidney donor on social media, it was found that Jordan’s kidney was the perfect match for his father.

The father-son duo have since undergone surgery for the transplant, which Jordan told fans was a success.

“What a journey it’s been. [The] surgery went well my dad is thriving kidney is working great!!!! Thank you all for the prayers,” he wrote in an Instagram post, sharing a picture of him and Scarface at the hospital.

Rap-A-Lot founder J Prince shared a message congratulating Scarface and Jordan.

He wrote: “Congrats to my brother Scarface and his son Chris Jordan for giving his father one of his kidneys.”

“I celebrate with both of you for being an example of unending love,” he added. “Chris, a lot of people talk about how much they love your dad, but you have separated yourself from the talkers by your actions. We all salute the both of you and wish you both a speedy recovery.”

Speaking to Fox 5 DC last year, Scarface said: “Covid attacked my lungs first, and then it attacked my kidneys and knocked them out. I got full lung recovery, but my kidneys never came back.”

He continued: “It’s serious, you could be going on with your life and then that very next moment you could lose everything. Kidney function, liver function, lung function, heart function – you can actually die from the Covid, it’s crazy. It can actually kill you.

“I was sick for a whole month... I almost died right here in this bedroom. If you ask my kidney specialist, she will tell you that I’m supposed to be dead. I was supposed to be among the 100,000 that have transitioned. I hate to put it like that but that’s the truth.”