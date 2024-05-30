Notorious BIG’s mother wants to ‘slap the daylights’ out of Sean ‘Diddy’ Combs

Sign up to Roisin O’Connor’s free weekly newsletter Now Hear This for the inside track on all things music Get our Now Hear This email for free Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy policy Thanks for signing up to the

Roisin O’Connor’s email {{ #verifyErrors }} {{ message }} {{ /verifyErrors }} {{ ^verifyErrors }} Something went wrong. Please try again later {{ /verifyErrors }}

Notorious BIG’s mother, Voletta Wallace, has some strong words for Sean “Diddy” Combs, saying she wants to ‘slap the daylights out of him’ after viewing the shocking hotel footage.

In 2016 security footage released earlier this month, Combs, 54, was seen punching and kicking his ex-girlfriend Cassie Ventura in the hallway of the InterContinental Hotel in the Century City area Los Angeles. The footage was released as the singer faces a host of sex trafficking, sexual abuse and rape allegations.

“I’m sick to my stomach,” Wallace, 71, told Rolling Stone in a new interview about the allegations against Combs. “I’m praying for Cassie. I’m praying for his mother. I don’t want to believe the things that I’ve heard, but I’ve seen [the hotel video]. I pray that he apologizes to her.”

In the shocking video, Combs is seen wearing a towel as he chases Ventura down the hallway, before attacking her near to the elevators. He then attempts to drag her back down the corridor.

“I hope that I see Sean one day and the only thing I want to do is slap the daylights out of him. And you can quote me on that,” Wallace continued. “Because I liked him. I didn’t want to believe all the awful things, but I’m so ashamed and embarrassed.”

She added: “He needs to apologize to his mother. I hope to God he sits her down and spills his guts and apologize to her.”

Wallace’s comments were made in the magazine’s recently published investigation into the disgraced media mogul’s history of violence. The article included quotes from his associates, former employees of his Bad Boy Records company, and other music industry sources who claimed that Biggie saw his former label boss Combs as a “corny executive.”

‘I didn’t want to believe all the awful things, but I’m so ashamed and embarrassed,’ Voletta Wallace said of the allegations against Sean ‘Diddy' Combs ( Getty Images )

According to sources, the late rapper had been preparing to cut ties with the music label before his tragic death in 1997. Combs founded Bad Boy Records in 1993 after he was fired from Uptown Records due to differences with management.

Ventura has since broken her silence on the domestic abuse video, expressing her gratitude for “all the love and support from my family, friends, strangers and those I have yet to meet.”

Enjoy unlimited access to 70 million ad-free songs and podcasts with Amazon Music Sign up now for a 30-day free trial Sign up

Enjoy unlimited access to 70 million ad-free songs and podcasts with Amazon Music Sign up now for a 30-day free trial Sign up

“The outpouring of love has created a place for my younger self to settle and feel safe now, but this is only the beginning,” she wrote on Instagram last week.

“Domestic violence is THE issue. It broke me down to someone I never thought I would become. With a lot of hard work, I am better today but I will always be recovering from my past.”