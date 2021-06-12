Selena Gomez calls out Boris Johnson over surplus vaccine pledge

Selena Gomez has tweeted at Boris Johnson criticising him over his announcement that the UK will have donated five million surplus doses of coronavirus vaccines by September.

On Thursday 10 June, the prime minister said the UK will begin donating vaccines to poorer countries in the next few weeks.

Five million doses will be given by the UK by the end of September, with a further 25 million donated by the end of the year.

“[Boris Johnson], five million doses by September is too little too late,” Gomez wrote on Twitter, tagging the PM’s account.

“You promised Britain would donate ALL its surplus vaccines.”

The pop star and actor then addressed her followers: “Ahead of the #G7 summit in Cornwall, call on the PM to help meet one billion doses.”

Gomez linked to a Global Citizen petition calling on Johnson to “act now”.

“As a result of the success of the UK’s vaccine programme we are now in a position to share some of our surplus doses with those who need them.” Johnson said in a statement made ahead of the G7 summit in Cornwall.

“In doing so we will take a massive step towards beating this pandemic for good.”

US president Joe Biden has pledged that 500 million doses of Pfizer vaccines will go to 92 low and middle-income countries and the African Union.

Earlier in the week, stars including Priyanka Chopra, Billie Eilish and David Beckham appealed to G7 leaders to donate 20 per cent of their vaccines to poorer nations.

“The pandemic will not be over anywhere until it is over everywhere, and that means getting vaccines to every country, as quickly and equitably as possible,” they said in an open letter.

“This weekend’s G7 Summit (11 to 13 June) is a vital opportunity for you to agree to the actions that will get vaccines where they are most needed, fast.”

Gomez also signed the letter, along with fellow celebrities including Liam Payne, Olivia Colman, Orlando Bloom, Ewan McGregor and Lucy Liu.