Selena Gomez and Drew Taggart spotted bowling together in New York City

Selena Gomez and Drew Taggart were reportedly spotted bowling together at The Gutter in New York City.

This report comes a few days after it was rumoured that the pair are dating.

According to photos obtained by Page Six, Gomez was spotted wearing a black sweatsuit and sneakers while The Chainsmokers DJ was wearing a long-sleeve green shirt and dark pants.

“They aren’t trying to hide their romance by sneaking around at members-only clubs,” an insider told Us Weekly, adding that they are “very casual and low-key” and “having a lot of fun together.”

The new relationship comes after Taggart’s breakup with model Eve Jobs, 24, whose parting has been described as “amicable”.

Earlier this year, many fans were speculating that Gomez is dating Nicola Peltz Beckham’s brother, Bradley, after the singer spent New Year’s Eve celebrating with the Peltz-Beckham family.

Previously, the “Lose You To Love Me” singer had been spotted with Nicola and her husband Brooklyn Peltz Beckham on multiple occasions.

In November, Gomez posted a TikTok video of herself having dinner with the couple and their family, including Bradley.

This month, Gomez also took to Instagram to share several photos of herself with Brooklyn and Nicola in Los Cabos, Mexico for New Year’s Eve.

The post featured several photos of the trio, including one of Gomez leaning towards the actor’s cheek and another of the two women getting their hair and makeup done.

In the caption, the Only Murders in the Building star teased that she had become romantically involved with the married couple.

“Fine calls us a throuple #foreverplusone,” she jokingly wrote.

As the group has frequently posted about each other on social media over the last few months, Twitter users started wondering if Gomez’s bond with the family could mean that she was dating Nicola’s older brother.