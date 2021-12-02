Seth Rogen says he turned up at Adele’s One Night Only concert high on weed

Seth Rogen has admitted that he got high before going to Adele’s One Night Only concert.

Speaking to Jimmy Fallon on The Tonight Show, he also confessed he was no idea he was attending a televised performance.

Rogen said to Fallon about the experience: “I was in the front row of the Adele concert, and that is as surprising to me as anyone because I had no idea I was attending the taping of an Adele television special at all.”

The Knocked Up star went on to reveal that he smoked a “ton of weed” before the show as he thought he was going to a small gig in Griffith Park in Los Angeles.

He said he only realised he was attending a filmed concert once he saw the camera crew and the drones filming the performance.

Rogen also ended up seated in the front row with a camera focused on him. He joked to Fallon about his prominent seating: “I was in front of Drake. Like there’s no world where I should be in front of Drake. How was that possible?”

He added that there were “so many more famous people here who should be sitting where I’m sitting, and I could feel them being insulted that I had such a good seat”.

The actor and comedian also confessed to having never met the “Easy on Me” singer: “I don’t know Adele. If Adele, you’re watching this, why did you do that?”

Earlier this week, Adele announced her first ever Las Vegas residency at Caesars Palace. The run of concerts is expected to begin in January and end in April.