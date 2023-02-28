Sign up to Roisin O’Connor’s free weekly newsletter Now Hear This for the inside track on all things music Get our Now Hear This email for free Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Shakira has spoken about her new life after splitting from her partner of 11 years, former Barcelona footballer Gerard Piqué.

The 46-year-old Colombian singer recently teamed up with Argentinian DJ Bizarrap to release her latest song, titled “Shakira: Bzrp Music Sessions, Vol 53”.

The lyrics of the song quickly made headlines as she appears to pointedly blast both her ex-boyfriend and his new girlfriend, Clara Chia.

During a recent appearance on the Mexican programme En Punto con Enrique Acevedo, Shakira was asked about the debate surrounding the song, which fans have labelled a “diss track”.

“I bought the story that a woman needs a man to be complete. I had that dream of having a [nuclear] family: mother and a father living with their children living under the same roof. Not every dream in life comes true, but life finds a way to make it up to you,” the “She Wolf” singer responded, per The Independent’s translation.

“There is this quote... that I love, and it says, ‘There is a special place in hell for women who don’t support women.’”

Former US Secretary of State Madeleine Albright’s quote was popularised by Taylor Swift when she used it to hit out at Tina Fey and Amy Poehler, who poked fun at her love life at the 2013 Golden Globes.

Shakira and Gerard Piqué (Shakira / Instagram and Getty Images)

Shakira admitted that she’s “always been very emotionally dependent”.

“I just love love. But I think somehow I see things from a different perspective now,” she reflected. “I feel I’m enough and I think when a woman faces challenges in life, they come back stronger. You learn to see your flaws, to embrace your vulnerability and express that pain you might be feeling.”

Comparing her mental and emotional state before and after recording the song, she thanked Bizarrap for giving her the chance to “experience catharsis”.

“I think I’d be in a different place now had I not had that experience,” she said.

Shakira, who shares two children with Piqué, announced that their relationship had ended in June 2022.